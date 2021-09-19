Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neha Bhasin says her husband was trolled for her closeness with Pratik Sehajpal: ‘People went a bit too far’

Neha Bhasin opened up about her husband Sameer Uddin’s reaction to her bond with Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal were contestants on Bigg Boss OTT.

Neha Bhasin, who was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, said that her husband Sameer Uddin was trolled over her bond with Pratik Sehajpal. Neha said that by targeting Sameer because of what she and Pratik shared on the show, ‘people went a bit too far’.

The Bigg Boss OTT finale was held on Saturday, with Divya Agarwal being declared as the winner. While Neha left the show last week after a mid-week eviction, Pratik chose to withdraw from the race for the trophy and became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15 instead.

In an interview with Zoom, Neha said that she spoke with Sameer about her equation with Pratik immediately after her exit from Bigg Boss OTT. “So we spoke the very first night because I am the kind of person who likes to jump into things and clear the air and make sure that we are fine. I was concerned because people were talking inside the house as well and the doubt started from there. Because constantly people were talking, whether it was Raqesh (Bapat) or Nishant (Bhat), some of them were talking out of concern and some were really bitching,” she said.

Neha said that Sameer had a ‘balanced take’ on her bond with Pratik in Bigg Boss OTT. However, she was upset that he was targeted by fans of the show.

Also read | Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin slams Divya Agarwal for 'dirty underwear' incident

“He (Sameer) got trolled for it... which I think people went a bit too far. But other than that, he’s fine and he gave me his perspective of the show, my part in it and how I did in it and who my friends are and who are not my friends, people I should stay away from, and all of those things. We had a very long six-hour chat and it's fine, we are good,” she said.

Originally, Neha was paired with Millind Gaba in Bigg Boss OTT but she chose Pratik as her connection in the middle of the show. Pratik’s former connection, Akshara Singh, accused Neha of being a ‘man stealer’ for her action.

