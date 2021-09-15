Neha Bhasin says she’d have dated Pratik Sehajpal if she met him before marriage: ‘I' have eaten him up’

Neha Bhasin has said that she would have dated her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, had she met him when she was not married. She spoke about her feelings for him in Tuesday's episode of the show.

On Tuesday’s episode, family members of the contestants visited the Bigg Boss OTT house. Upon their visits, the sisters of Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin asked them to maintain a distance from each other.

After they left, choreographer Nishant Bhat asked Neha and Pratik about their feelings for each other. He asked if they would have dated if they met when they were single.

Neha told Nishant, “Kha jati mai isko (I would have eaten him up).” Pratik asked what that meant and she replied saying, “I would have dated him then.” Pratik did not answer the question immediately and walked away. However, he returned and then told Nishant, “Yes, I would have dated her too.”

During her visit, Pratik's sister Prerna Sehajpal told him, "Tu aur Neha dost toh hai na? Thodi si thin line hoti hai har cheez ke beech mein (You and Neha are friends right? There is a thin line between some things)." Pratik replied, "There is only friendship yaar." Prerna then said, "Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Koi kisi ka dost nahi hai (Everything has a limit. No one is anybody's friend)."

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal share an interesting bond inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. From fights to light moments and even some cosy ones, their relationship has gone through a lot in the past few weeks. After her connection with Milind Gaba came to an end, Neha and Pratik formed a new connection in the game. Recently, Neha gave Pratik a massage and just a few days later, also tore his vest during a fight.