Moose Jattana evicted from Bigg Boss OTT, shares Nishant Bhat’s photo as she listens to Lambi Judaai

Moose Jattana has shared pictures with fellow Bigg Boss OTT contestant Nishant Bhat on Instagram with interesting captions. Moose aka Muskaan was voted out of the ongoing reality show on Sunday evening.

Moose Jattana shared a video that showed her leaning over her laptop as she watched a clip of Nishant Bhat with herself. Yesteryear's singer Reshma’s popular song from the hit film Hero, Lambi Judaai, played in the background. She wrote, “Hahaha, this song was playing on the radio on the drive out of the Bigg Boss OTT house.”

Moose also shared a collage of pictures from inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. They showed Moose with her friends, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. She captioned it, “Teyde hain par mere hain (They maybe crooked but they are mine).” As background score for the collage, she had Sholay's famous song, Yeh Dosti playing.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT's Moose Jattana comes out as bisexual: 'More attracted to boys but would like to marry a girl'

On Sunday evening Moose was voted out from the show. Just six days before the grand finale, Moose was in the bottom two slot with Neha Bhasin. The rest of the contestants had to cut the wire of the contestant who they wanted to be saved - the pick was between Neha and Moose. While Pratik, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat cut Neha's wire, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat cut Moose's wire. As Neha got the trust of more number of contestants, she was saved and Moose got eliminated from the reality show.

Sunday's episode also saw a few special guests. Singer siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar came on the stage to promote their new song, Kaanta Laga. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Rashami Desai also entered the house.

Divya Agarwal was in for a surprise when she got to meet her boyfriend Varun Sood.