Gauahar Khan empathises with Bigg Boss OTT's Moose Jattana, slams those bullying her: 'Such crass lines'

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Muskaan aka Moose Jattana has found support in Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. The actor has slammed people “bullying” Moose during an altercation inside the house.

Two promotional videos from the show revealed the recent fight between Moose Jattana and Divya Agarwal. While Moose objected to Divya’s attempts of trying to break her connection with Nishant Bhat, Divya did not like the way Moose talked about it all on Bigg Boss OTT.

Responding to the fight, Gauahar Khan wrote in a series of tweets Sunday morning, “I feel so bad for moose ! She was totally bullied today ! #bb15. Such crass lines …… shaadi karke le jao …. she was fighting for her connection being sabotaged. Completely empathise with muskaan ! #bb15.”

Such crass lines …… shaadi karke le jao …. 🙄🙄 she was fighting for her connection being sabotaged. Completely empathise with muskaan ! #bb15 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 4, 2021

One of the promos began with Pratik Sehajpal teasing Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat. Divya responded with, “Are you guys exchanging partners again?” However, Moose was in no mood for jokes and told her, “Tere dimaag mein sirf yehi chalta hai (Is this the only thing on your mind)?” Divya said, “He's (Nishant) not your boyfriend." Moose then added, “Tumahara connection nahin hai, tum har jagah jaake mooh maar rahi ho (You have no connection anywhere but you go and poke your nose everywhere).” Divya reacted sharply and said, “I will slap you," and Moose stood up, saying, “Come and slap me right now.”

The second promo showed the contestants gathered on the couch as Divya talked about Moose. Moose repeated her statement, “Maine kaha tu jagah jagah ja k muh marti hai jo tu marti hai (I said you poke everywhere and you do that).” Divya then said, “You do the same with Patik Sehajpal, I never mind that.” Moose kept insisting that Divya should have some shame, Divya alleged that Moose does not have enough trust on Nishant and that is the reason she is saying such things.

