Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat gets love from Shamita Shetty's family, Divya Agarwal breaks down. Watch

In the new episode of Bigg Boss OTT, the contestants received letters from their loved ones. In a new video clip released by Voot on Instagram, rolls of letters slid into the house from near the entrance.

The clip showed the members scrambling for their letters. After reading her letter, Divya Agarwal wept inconsolably as Milind Gaba tried to console her. Shamita Shetty stood next to Raqesh Bapat and read her letter, "Convey my love to your partner Raqesh." He then hugged her.

Shamita is Raqesh’s ‘connection’ since the beginning of the reality show. He often showers her with kisses and hugs. Recently, she saved him from nominations by tearing a letter sent by her family and was received praises from her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty. "Sooooo proud my Tunki @shamitashetty_official," she had commented on a clip featuring the moment.

Meanwhile, Milind Gaba learnt he's become an uncle through the letter. "Aap chacha ban chuke hai (You have become an uncle)," he screamed in the clip. Neha also had tears in her eyes as she read, "Jab tum rote ho toh screen pe haath pher k tumhare aansoon pochne ki koshish karta hoon (When you cry, I place my hand on the screen and try to wipe your tears)."

Pratik Sehajpal tore his letter and said weeping, "Mummy ki writing dikh rahi hai yaar (I can see mother's handwriting)." Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat and Muskan Jattana also got teary-eyed reading their letter.

Karan Johar is currently the host of Bigg Boss OTT. The spin-off will last for six weeks before Salman Khan returns to the small screen with Bigg Boss 15. The digital reality show began streaming on Voot last month. So far, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed and Ridhima Pandit have been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, actor Nia Sharma had entered the house as a wild card entry.