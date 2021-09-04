Bigg Boss OTT promo: Divya Agarwal and Moose Jattana fight over connections: 'I will slap you.' Watch

A new promo of Bogg Boss OTT was shared online and it showed Divya Agarwal and Moose Jattana in a verbal duel.

The promo began with Pratik Sehajpal teasing Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat saying ‘same blue same green’ as the two laughed. Reacting to it, Divya, who was in the kitchen area, said: “Are you guys exchanging partners again?” That seemed to have irritated Moose a lot. She said: “Tere dimaag mein sirf yehi chahta hai (Is this the only thing on you mind)?” A startled Divya then said: “He's not your boyfriend."

Moose let out a tirade: “Tumahara connection nahin hai, tum har jagah jaake mooh maar rahi ho (You have no connection anywhere but you go and poke your nose everywhere).” Divya was quite irritated and reacted sharply: “I will slap you.” To which Moose then said: “Come and slap me right now.”

Soon after, Moose and Nishant engaged in an argument. An angry Nishant told Moose: “Stop talking to Pratik. If you can't, I will walk out of he show.” It may be recalled that Moose's connection in the Bigg Boss OTT house is Nishant, while Neha's connection is Pratik.

Few days back, Moose had reportedly cried bitterly after Nishant didn't talk to her. As per a report in a leading daily, when Pratik asked him why he was ignoring her, Nishant said: "It's in her head that I am not talking. It can't always be about her, it's a game - a connection, not an affair."

Further on, in a moment by herself, the same report quoted Moose talking to herself and saying: "I miss you, Nishant. I don't understand how to do all things alone. He deserves to stay in the house. I should have been nominated. I don't want to play without him."

Earlier, Nishant was nominated but was saved as he reportedly got maximum votes.