Neither Shivangi Joshi nor Shreya Kalra deserves to win Lock Upp season 2, says Varun Yadav: ‘Aise bande ko aap…’

Tonight, Lock Upp season 2 will finally crown its winner. The Netflix show, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, is set to conclude with a grand finale. Ahead of the finale, the competition appears to be between Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi. However, former contestant Varun Yadav, who finished in sixth place, believes that neither of them deserves to win the show.

Varun Yadav on who is worthy to win Lock Upp season 2.

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In an interview with Hindustan Times, Varun spoke about his experience of doing a reality show for the first time and revealed why he believes he was a more deserving winner than either Shreya or Shivangi.

Varun Yadav says neither Shreya Kalra nor Shivangi Joshi deserves to win the show

When asked who among Shreya and Shivangi deserved to win the show, Varun said in Hindi, "Neither of them deserves to win; I do. I feel reality shows have been made to look like you can only move ahead by fighting, arguing, backbiting and making below-the-belt remarks. But I don't think that's true. Your family, your friends, and even younger people are watching you. So, entertain people, but keep it clean. Talk about the game, not someone's personal life. Don't make comments about who someone has slept with and things like that."

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{{^usCountry}} He further criticised Akanksha Chamola's remark about Gaurav Khanna and said, "You shouldn't say things like, 'Even my dog coming instead of him would have been better.' He is also a human being, and that would hurt his feelings, too. So if I ever said something as a joke, I would apologise for it. I showed people my real, unfiltered self, and I think everyone else should have done the same. What was happening here was that whenever two people had a fight, everyone else would jump into it. For example, Pam revealed a very personal secret about me, and Shreya joined in and supported her." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further criticised Akanksha Chamola's remark about Gaurav Khanna and said, "You shouldn't say things like, 'Even my dog coming instead of him would have been better.' He is also a human being, and that would hurt his feelings, too. So if I ever said something as a joke, I would apologise for it. I showed people my real, unfiltered self, and I think everyone else should have done the same. What was happening here was that whenever two people had a fight, everyone else would jump into it. For example, Pam revealed a very personal secret about me, and Shreya joined in and supported her." {{/usCountry}}

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Varun also strongly expressed his dissatisfaction over the possibility of Shreya winning the show and said, "Shreya toh mujhe lagta hi nahi ki jeetni chahiye. Aise bande ko aap bana rahe ho jisko aage log dekhenge aur yeh cheezein seekhenge? Aapne badon se f**k you and all bolna, badtameezi yahin seekhenge. Common guys, aap aapne doston ke saath nahi bethe ho, itna bada platform hai. Toh voh mujhe thoda disappointment laga ki reality shows yeh hota hai? But theek hai, that is their call and thought (I don't think Shreya deserves to win at all. Is this really the kind of person you want people to look up to and learn from? Using abusive language like 'f**k you' towards elders and behaving disrespectfully—is that what people are supposed to learn? Come on, guys, you're not just sitting around with your friends. This is such a huge platform. That was disappointing for me. Is this what reality shows have become? But anyway, that's their call and their way of thinking)."

Lock Upp grand finale

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The grand finale is set to stream on Netflix at 8 pm. The top five finalists are Shreya Kalra, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat. One of them will lift the trophy and take home the staggering prize money of ₹1 crore.