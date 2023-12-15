Netflix confirms Squid Game video game, teams up with Grand Theft Auto and Money Heist for interactive experiences

Step aside, green jumpsuits! Netflix expands the Squid Game universe beyond the screen with an official video game, joining other anticipated titles like Sonic Mania Plus and Money Heist in their 2024 lineup. Mike Verdu, the Vice President of Netflix Games, shared this exciting news on the Netflix blog. Following the success of the 2021 hit Squid Game, the creators emphasized that the Squid Game universe was just beginning. Guess they were not wrong.

Squid Game joins Netflix's 2024 gaming roster

The introduction of a video game now represents the newest chapter in the expansion of the Squid Game universe. This comes on the heels of the recent premiere of the first season of the competition series Squid Game: the Challenge. Mike Verdu in a blog post stated “By year’s end, we’ll have 86 games available —all included with every Netflix membership without ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees.”

Netflix to introduce Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Three classic Grand Theft Auto games, which are licensed from Rockstar Games, are among the exciting selection of video games. Under the title Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, this compilation features the beloved games Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. As per Variety, Members may sign up in advance to play these games, which start shortly on Netflix and are free for mobile Netflix subscribers to play.

Netflix’s 2024 gaming lineup

The streaming service revealed its 2024 game lineup and the game adaptation of Squid Game on Wednesday. This includes highly anticipated games like Money Heist, Sonic Mania Plus, and Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit. For the next year, Netflix will offer a fantastic lineup of new offerings including Rebel Moon-inspired games, FashionVerse, and Game Dev Tycoon. With almost 90 new games under development, many of which are based on their original material, Netflix doesn't appear to be slowing down in the near future.