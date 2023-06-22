Netflix has added the entirety of Suits to their collection, Prime Video has started charging for it

The thrilling legal drama, Suits, is now on Netflix! Netflix added all 9 seasons of the show on June 17. Previously, it was on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock TV. Along with that, it was available to purchase or rent on various streaming services. But Prime Video is now charging for the show. Luckily, it is free on Netflix!

Suits on Netflix(Netflix)

Suits is best known as the last acting project of Meghan Markle before joining royalty as the Duchess of Sussex. However, the TV series deserves praise for a lot more. With a riveting storyline and stunning performance by the actors, Suits is perfect for anyone planning their next Netflix binge session.

Michael James “Mike” Ross (Patrick J Adams) is a young man with a highly gifted IQ and more importantly, an eidetic memory. He earns his living by giving the New York Bar exam, which is notoriously difficult to pass, for cheaters. He meets the bigshot lawyer, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) who is impressed and amused by what he seems to consider, a glorified party trick. He takes Mike under his wing and makes him an associate at the law firm, Pearson Hardman. Harvey is one of New York’s most feared litigators and he mentors Mike after realising his potential. But in true TV drama fashion, there’s a catch. Mike Ross is a college dropout who has never attended law school. Hilarious antics ensue as the two leads struggle to protect Mike’s secret from everyone, all the while winning cases and dominating the legal scene in the city.

Apart from the exciting storyline, Suits also has some brilliant characters who are very enjoyable to watch. It has a spectacular array of female characters from the majestic Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) to the sophisticated Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty). And of course, Rachel Zane played by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The interpersonal relationships of the characters have been brilliantly developed and are often in focus.

The show originally aired from 2011 to 2019 and ran for nine seasons on the USA Network. Despite that, it has quickly risen in rank on Netflix charts. The show is chock full of both exhilarating and heartwarming moments and might soon become your comfort drama. It is the perfect show for your Netflix binge-watch this summer.

