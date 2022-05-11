Netflix shares Indian Matchmaking season 2 promo, Seema Aunty returns; fans are ready to 'hatewatch' it

Netflix reality show Indian Matchmaking will soon release its second season. The streaming platform dropped a glimpse of the first season in order to announce the return of matchmaker, Seema Taparia. The show was hated as much as it was loved for its concept of arranging matches between rich and affluent NRIs. The announcement got mixed reactions on Instagram. Also read: Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia reveals matching a client in The Alps: 'God has only sent me to match them'

Netflix announced the second season of the show with the caption, “It's wedding season and Seema Aunty is back (ring emoji). Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon! #GoldenFirstLook.” It showed Seema throwing light on the concept of arranged marriage. The highlight of the video was Seema bragging about a bachelor with a ‘nice sense of humour’ but the girl responding to the match, saying, “I hate comedy.”

Reacting to the video, a viewer wrote, “Season one was so bad but I know I’ll end up watching season two.” One more viewer shared the same response, “I'm going to hate watch this for sure.”

Some viewers slammed Netflix for coming with season two of the show. A viewer wrote, “They cancel Julie and the phantoms but renew this s**t.” Another said, “How to make simple life more complicated.. Here’s season 2 also." One more viewer said, “Don't come back please.” A viewer also suggested, "This should come with a trigger warning.”

The show had received a nomination for the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category at the 73rd Emmy Awards. However, none of the participants could find a match on the show.

Talking about the same, Seema had said during a conversation with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, “This was a reality show. The director of the show was trying to show what Indian matchmaking is. The concept was not to get those people married on the show. The shooting wrapped up in five months. Do you expect them to get married in five months? We can’t expect people to find a suitable match so quickly."

