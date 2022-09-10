New Mahabharat series announced at D23 Expo, to release on Disney+ Hotstar; check out concept art

Some major Indian projects were announced by Disney+ Hotstar at the ongoing D23 Expo in the US on Friday. These include a new series adaptation of the epic Mahabharat. Among others were Koffee With Karan season 8 and a new series, titled Showtime. Also read: Karan Johar announces new web series Showtime, promises to reveal 'entertainment industry’s biggest secrets'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahabharat will be produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoverse Studios and Allu Entertainment. The Indian mythology epic Maharabharat talks about the conflict between right and wrong as the Kauravas and the Paṇḍavas fight a war in Kurukshetra in ancient India.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star made the announcement at the expo. He said at the International Content and Operations session, "There are over a billion people who know the story in some form, or the other. Most of them in my country have heard them as children from their grandparents, there are billions more who remain unaware of what they have been missing. It would indeed be a privilege to be able to bring this incredible story to a wider global audience next year."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahabharat concept art released by Disney+ Hotstar.

Mahabharat concept art released by Disney+ Hotstar.

Mahabharat concept art released by Disney+ Hotstar.

Mahabharat concept art released by Disney+ Hotstar.

Mahabharat concept art released by Disney+ Hotstar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Producer Madhu Mantena said in a statement, "It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic 'Mahabharata' and to announce this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo."

Earlier, the war epic has been shown on screen several times. BR Chopra created the epic for television in 1988. It was a massive hit on Doordarshan. Siddharth Kumar Tewary also created the epic for television in 2013. It is also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON