Karan Johar announces new web series Showtime, promises to reveal 'entertainment industry’s biggest secrets'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is coming up with a new web series, based on his favourite subject – the secrets of Bollywood. The show, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, was announced at the global Disney fan event, the D23 Expo, on Friday night (Saturday morning in India). Titled Showtime, the show is one of the three new announcements made by the streaming platform, which includes a renewal of Karan’s char show, Koffee With Karan. Also read: Karan Johar reveals the two celebs he will never invite on Koffee With Karan

Talking about what the show entails, Karan said, “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan, happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”

The synopsis of the show released by Disney+ Hotstar reads, “Bollywood is the land of dreams – dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. A deep, raw, unconcealed and uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audiences clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair - but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights… camera… and action!”

Apart from Showtime and Koffee With Karan, the platform also announced a new title called Mahabharata at the expo. Sharing his views on the upcoming Indian lineup, Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, “We couldn't have asked for a more profound curtain raiser on our upcoming lineup at a globally coveted platform such as D23 Expo 2022, where we have an opportunity to share the glimpse of soon to be launched shows Showtime, Mahabharata and Koffee with Karan Season 8.”

