Nimrat Kaur says she hasn’t been bullied in Bollywood

Actor Nimrat Kaur is celebrating the success of her hard-hitting show, School Of Lies. Talking about it, the actor shared with Hindustan Times why she initially hesitated to take up the role. She also touches upon issues like bullying, mental health and other issues which are an integral part of the storyline. Also read: School of Lies will be as engaging as Paatal Lok, I like to dwell into complexities of human minds: Director Avinash

In the Disney+ Hotstar show, directed by Avinash Arun of Paatal Lok fame, Nimrat plays a school counsellor, Nandita Mehra. The story is based on a 12 year-old student Shakti Salgaonkar who is found dead after he tries to run away from his boarding school.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

School Of Lies has been intense. How are you looking at the show now that it has left people caring for their kids even more?

Nimrat Kaur: More than celebration, the show is close to my heart because of the subject. We know it exists and we brush it under the carpet.

One thing that kept coming to me while I was deciding if I should do it or not is that it’s an important topic. As an actor, you are in the space to create an impact in the mind space of the audience. Everything was correct about this project, nothing was cringe or shocking, and everything was as it is in real life. It just made me feel so uncomfortable and made me fear that will I be able to do it and look convincing. I find it heartening that people are resonating with it.

It is a hard watch. Is this why you hesitated initially?

Nimrat Kaur: It was a little bit intimidating. I didn't hesitate. I was fearful that I would not be able to do justice to it because it’s such a dense world. It’s not like no part of me wanted to not be a part of it.

Any special preparation to play Nandita?

Nimrat Kaur: I read the script a lot. I have never been to boarding school but have enough friends from there. And, honestly being in Avinash’s hands, makes everyone’s life easy.

We tend to lie in school. Do you recall any of your lies from childhood?

Nimrat Kaur: Looking back I don't think I had to lie about anything, you just have to know how to get away (laughs).

My most favourite lie was, everytime I used to come back from exams, I used to tell my mom, everything was out of the syllabus. It especially used to be for the subjects I used to have a hard time with. My mom was so sweet and gullible. She still is.

Was the expectation bar low?

Nimrat Kaur: Yes

What about lying in the industry?

Nimrat Kaur: I will be honest, I try not to lie.

Who wants to lie, right?

Nimrat Kaur: You are right. But it takes effort. For me, sometimes I have a hard time confronting people. I just let it slide. I just say it’s okay and I lie. I think it’s not okay and I should speak up when something is not okay. You just don't want to, God forbid, make a mess about a situation.

Tell me about your work experience with Avinash...

Nimrat Kaur: Excellent, outstanding and amazing. He loves his actors. I love directors who understand what goes through an actor’s mind. He is very calm. I am astounded by how he makes everything easy. Never frowned or raised his voice. One of the most inspiring environments.

School Of Lies is a thought provoking show about bullying. One can get bullied anywhere, not just in school. What are your thoughts on it?

Nimrat Kaur: You can get bullied by your loved ones, friends or neighbours. Let me tell you in a hypothetical fashion, it exists everywhere. The problem is not the bully as much as why they are the bully. Perhaps they have been bullied too. The tormented becomes the tormentor. That is a cycle one has to break. Sometimes we invite such energies because we grow up in such an environment. The bullies need so much help because they are deeply fractured. It’s exactly why I feel mental health is important.

Do you think bullying exists in Bollywood?

Nimrat Kaur: I haven’t been bullied in the film business. But I would like to say that bullying exists in the world and no work environment is immune to this.

