No scope of fooling viewers in the name of reality, says writer Sandeep Jain

After co-writing shows like Kota Factory, Tabbar and more, writer Sandeep Jain is glad to be in the league of new age storytellers.

“I think the new age storytelling is more about writing real-life instances as today the audience has hugely transformed and perceives our stories with a very different approach. There is no scope of fooling viewers in the name of reality. Also, the fictional genre is demarcated for the writers. Today, we have a choice to be brutally honest as makers want to invest in such stories. So, for me, writing is all about day-to-day experiences of different individuals, cities or clans for that matter,” says the writer of Unmarried and ‘The war inside’.

Sharing his take on writing with a team of writers, Jain says, “OTT as a platform supports the culture of multiple writers, so with the team, it becomes quite a detailed process for all of us. Usually, the teams set up have writers from the same backgrounds and those who have a similar vision, so it becomes easy to work in such an environment. I feel, for a longer version shows this trend is more viable for makers as well as for writers. We, too, get a chance of sharing our ideas and work in sync. Together, we get to bring different things to the table and create an interesting ensemble of characters and stories.” Hailing from Gwalior, an electronics engineer from IIT Delhi, Jain has earlier done ads and worked for a channel as an assistant director before starting to write. “I was always inclined towards drama and exploring nuances of different characters. I wrote commercials, sketches, short films and then eventually shows happened. My first written show was Unmarried followed by Kota Factory,” he says. Currently, Jain is busy writing a feature film along with the second part of his recently released series, and he wishes to use his native, Budelkhandi culture and language to the fullest in his next soon.

