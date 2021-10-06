Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Not easy to play characters based on true events: Harssh A Singh
web series

Not easy to play characters based on true events: Harssh A Singh

Published on Oct 06, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Harssh A Singh (sourced)
By S Farah Rizvi

Last seen in projects like the State of Siege: Temple Attack and Mumbai Diaries, actor Harssh A Singh feels that OTT has changed the scene for all in the industry, and it is a boon to be a part of this revolution.

“Coming from a theatre background, I always knew my capabilities and had a fair idea that I can do justice to any kind of character that comes my way. But I wasn’t able to reach out as that kind of work was not happening regularly. The mediums were divided and demarked in terms of actors, subjects and the audience. Also, makers and technicians, for that matter, were divided. But today, all those lines have been wiped off, and it’s surely a blessing. The result is there in front of all to witness, the magic of the limitless entertainment,” says Bandish Bandits and Bose: Dead or Alive actor.

Singh, who has been part of films like Raman Raghav, Kabir Singh, television dailies and has done over eight web series, came to Mumbai to become a singer but ended up anchoring plays and taking up a job as an RJ.

“Singing was my aim till I became a stage anchor and met Quasar Padamsee, who offered me a role in one of his plays. That eventually introduced me to the amazing world of theatre. If doing theatre was monetarily sound, I would have just done that all my life, but sadly, that is not the case. We all need money, so I had to find more work in the industry. Today, I have no qualms at all as I am getting to act and that’s what I enjoy the most,” adds Singh.

Talking about his recently released series Singh shares that it’s never easy to play characters that have technicalities attached to them. He says: “It was not easy to play characters that are based on true events. Team of Mumbai…26/11, especially, our makers were extremely particular about actors that were playing doctors. We underwent a four-day workshop with real doctors to learn medical procedures and understand their body language while they are on duty. My love and respect for medicos has gone up manifold after understanding how much they do for us in the line of duty.”

