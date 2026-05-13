'Off Campus' release date, time, cast and more: When the Prime Video series drops

Prime Video's upcoming show "Off Campus" which is based on Elle Kennedy's book series is set for release.

'Off Campus' will drop on Prime Video on May 13.(X)

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The new college‑hockey drama will drop on Prime Video on May 13, 2026, with the full first season arriving at once.

How and where the release was announced

The premiere date and streaming details were shared via Amazon Prime Video’s official channels, including a post on the show’s Instagram page saying, “Premieres May 13 on Prime Video,” along with a new poster. It created excitement among the fans with one fan saying, “They’ve been teasing the casting and trailer for weeks, and now the date’s finally locked in; it feels like a real event.”

Prime Video also announced that the first season will be released on a “binge‑drop” schedule, meaning all episodes will be available at the same time. One viewer wrote on X about the schedule, “No weekly episodes, no waiting; everything drops on May 13, which is perfect for a romance‑drama like this.” The show will be included with an Amazon Prime membership, so subscribers will not need to pay extra to watch.

What time the show drops around the world

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Video has set the launch for midnight Pacific Time on May 13, 2026, which translates to 3 a.m. Eastern Time for viewers in the U.S. That means people in India will be able to watch at 12:30 p.m. IST, while the show becomes available at 7 a.m. BST in the UK, 3 p.m. SGT in Singapore, and 6 p.m. AEST in Australia on the same day. A viewer said, “The timing is a bit late if you’re in the U.S., but for fans in India and Europe, it’s a perfect afternoon pickup.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Video has set the launch for midnight Pacific Time on May 13, 2026, which translates to 3 a.m. Eastern Time for viewers in the U.S. That means people in India will be able to watch at 12:30 p.m. IST, while the show becomes available at 7 a.m. BST in the UK, 3 p.m. SGT in Singapore, and 6 p.m. AEST in Australia on the same day. A viewer said, “The timing is a bit late if you’re in the U.S., but for fans in India and Europe, it’s a perfect afternoon pickup.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The series stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli and follows students at Brair University as a hockey‑player heartthrob and a whip‑smart student form a close relationship. “If the books are this fun, and the trailers look this romantic, May 13 is going to be a big day for book‑to‑screen romance fans everywhere,” a fan showed excitement about their favorite book adaptation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The series stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli and follows students at Brair University as a hockey‑player heartthrob and a whip‑smart student form a close relationship. “If the books are this fun, and the trailers look this romantic, May 13 is going to be a big day for book‑to‑screen romance fans everywhere,” a fan showed excitement about their favorite book adaptation. {{/usCountry}}

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