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'Off Campus' release date, time, cast and more: When the Prime Video series drops

Based on Elle Kennedy's novels, 'Off Campus' is set to release on May 13, 2026 on Prime Video. 

May 13, 2026 08:27 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Prime Video's upcoming show "Off Campus" which is based on Elle Kennedy's book series is set for release.

'Off Campus' will drop on Prime Video on May 13.(X)

The new college‑hockey drama will drop on Prime Video on May 13, 2026, with the full first season arriving at once.

How and where the release was announced

The premiere date and streaming details were shared via Amazon Prime Video’s official channels, including a post on the show’s Instagram page saying, “Premieres May 13 on Prime Video,” along with a new poster. It created excitement among the fans with one fan saying, “They’ve been teasing the casting and trailer for weeks, and now the date’s finally locked in; it feels like a real event.”

Prime Video also announced that the first season will be released on a “binge‑drop” schedule, meaning all episodes will be available at the same time. One viewer wrote on X about the schedule, “No weekly episodes, no waiting; everything drops on May 13, which is perfect for a romance‑drama like this.” The show will be included with an Amazon Prime membership, so subscribers will not need to pay extra to watch.

What time the show drops around the world

 
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Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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