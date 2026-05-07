Prime Video, Amazon MX Player merge to create India's largest streaming service; what future holds for MX Player titles

Two years after Amazon Prime Video acquired MX Player, turning it into Amazon MX Player, the streaming giant is completely absorbing the former Indian streaming service into its ambit. On Thursday, Prime Video announced a unification with Amazon MX Player, creating a single streaming destination for the titles on both platforms. This will result in the largest library of titles for an Indian streaming service. Aashram is one of the biggest shows of Amazon MX Player.

Amazon Prime Video and MX Player unify In a statement announcing the unification, Prime Video said, “Amazon MX Player will join Prime Video, bringing together India’s largest selection of exclusive and original content across free and paid streaming under a single destination. With the unification of the two streaming services, Prime members will enjoy a wide selection of originals and exclusives across devices with the choice to watch with ads or go ad-free. For customers seeking free, high-quality video entertainment, the unified service will offer a wider selection of AVOD content, in addition to offering seamless experiences to subscribe to Prime.”

Talking about the merger, Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, says, “Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player’s expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever — making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country.”

“Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video’s iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world,” he adds.

MX Player’s history MX Player originally was a free streaming service focused on microdramas, before launching several originals such as Rasbhari and Bhaukaal. Their biggest success, however, has been the Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram. In 2024, Prime Video acquired certain MX Player assets and merged them with Amazon miniTV. This led to the creation of Amazon MX Player, a new entity offering free-to-stream content. The existing miniTV shows moved to the new Amazon MX Player.

The future for Amazon MX Player The announcement from Prime Video explains that over the next few months, this integration will bring together the streaming service under one brand, spanning Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions, all in one place.

The Amazon MX Player app on Android will continue to serve its native local player and streaming AVOD users for free, with a rebranded identity and a dedicated Prime Video interface. It will give customers the option to subscribe to Prime and unlock a wider selection. Meanwhile, the Amazon MX Player app on iOS, Living Room, and web apps will redirect all customers to Prime Video.