Bobby Deol recalls getting a vertigo attack while promoting Aashram: ‘There was a lot of nervousness and fear’

Bobby Deol's much-awaited series, Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, has finally been released. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actor spoke about how he suffered a vertigo attack while promoting the show for the first time due to nervousness. He further revealed that he did not inform his parents about taking on the role. (Also Read: Aashram Season 3 Part 2 teaser: Bobby Deol’s drama gets darker, murkier and bolder. Watch) Bobby Deol's still as Baba Nirala from Aashram.

Bobby Deol on suffering a vertigo attack

When asked if he still feels jitters during promotions, Bobby recalled how he felt nervous. He said, "It was the first time I was playing an antagonist, and I was definitely nervous. I remember the day I was promoting it—I had a vertigo attack because I have vertigo issues. I suppose there was a lot of nervousness and fear about how people would react to me playing a character like this."

Bobby further expressed that, at times, actors can become so influenced by others that they lose confidence in their own abilities. He highlighted that the weakest point for an actor is when they become brainwashed and stop believing in what they are capable of achieving. As a result, many end up opting for the easier path rather than pursuing what they truly want. He then added that playing Baba Nirala was not an easy option for him as he was restarting his career again and had chosen a role that he had never been seen in before.

Bobby never told about Aashram to his parents

He recalled not telling about the show to his parents and added, "So, I was very nervous. Usually, when you do a film, you watch it beforehand at a premiere, but here I was watching it with the audience. It was my first-ever experience of sitting and watching the episodes while the whole country was watching at the same time. When messages started coming in and my phone kept ringing, my parents, whom I had never told about doing such a show—because even they try to influence you—were surprised. With a bold character like this, sometimes you don’t know what people will think or say. My mother received so many phone calls, and even now, her friends call her to ask when the new season is coming."

About Aashram

Aashram is a crime drama series directed by Prakash Jha. The series marked Bobby Deol's comeback to acting and also features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in crucial roles. Part 2 of Season 3 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.