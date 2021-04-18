OTT is offering variety of powerful roles: Mahie Gill

Actor Mahie Gill is happy with the kind of roles she is getting on OTT platform. ‘Dev-D’ and ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster’ actor feels opening of web platforms gave her a chance to shed ‘sensuous image’ that “she got stuck into.”

After shooting her second schedule in Varanasi, she said, “My role in ‘Aprahan - Sabka Katega’ it was bit sensuous one but then it was good role and got wide reach. Since then, ‘Posham Pa’, Fixerr, ‘Door Ke Darshan’, ‘Durgamati’ and ‘1962: The War in the Hills’ all had very strong and different roles.”

The actor will be back in the temple town soon and is now shooting for the next season of ‘Your Honor’.

“I am extremely happy with the kind of roles I am getting. At least, I am getting to do something different every time. The roles are performance oriented, and I have to not just look beautiful in it. I am enjoying this phase a lot. Earlier too I was lucky to get such wonderful roles but now they are all powerful ones yet different,” she said.

For psychological thriller film ‘Posham Pa’ she has won best actor at Female Filmmakers Festival Berlin 2020 Award.

Mahie on her visit to Varanasi (Sourced)

On cinema and OTT medium, she said, “I have grown up watching cinema and nothing beats the feel of big screen. But for me what is most important is that whatever you shoot must reach to the audience. Medium does not matter for people! OTT is economical for viewers and they get variety of things to watch which benefits all genres. My film ‘Doordarshan’ was removed from cinema after 3 days due to a court case but on OTT as ‘Door Ke Darshan’ it trended on top position for almost a month!”

After shooting in Varanasi, she said, “I am playing a politician and the kind of language and words I am speaking is so different from something I have done so far. It has been a great learning experience with the director Ritam (Srivastav) and team.”

The actor feels that with Covid-19 cases rising it is time to go bit show and steady. “I am not taking much work. The scene is becoming scary but then kaam to karna padega hi! Just that we are taking more precautions as it is about everyone’s safety.”