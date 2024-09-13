OTT releases to watch this week: Bad Newz, Sector 36, Mr Bachchan and more

OTT releases this week: We bring you a list of movies and web series that will release this week across OTT platforms. From crime thrillers to comedy and action – there's something for everyone. Let's take a look at the shows and films that have been released across OTT platforms or will be released this week. (Also Read | Mr Bachchan OTT release: Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse film streaming online less than a month after theatrical release) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Bad Newz, Sector 36, Mr Bachchan.

1) Bad Newz

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles. It released in theatres on July 19. Directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, the film is now streaming on Prime Video.

Bad Newz also stars Neha Dhupia in the pivotal role and has cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. The film follows the story of a woman (Triptii), who gets pregnant with twins belonging to two different men, played by Vicky and Ammy. The film grossed just over ₹76.7 crore in India during its theatrical run, as per Sacnilk.com.

2) Sector 36

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal are all set to captivate the audiences with their never-seen-before avatars in the upcoming crime thriller. It released on Netflix on September 13. The film marks Aditya Nimbalkar's directorial debut.

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events. Sector 36 explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

3) Mr Bachchan

The Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse-starrer arrived on OTT less than a month after its theatrical release. The film, which was released in theatres on August 15, is streaming on Netflix since September 12. It has been helmed by Harish Shankar.

Mr Bachchan is a remake of the 2018 Hindi film Raid. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made ₹14.19 crore net at the box office worldwide in its theatrical run. The film tells the story of an honest Income Tax officer who faces off against a powerful politician, played by Jagapathi Babu.

4) Emily in Paris 4 Part 2

Part two of the Netflix show is an exciting blend of romance, drama, and a dash of Italian charm. A clip released shared by Netflix showed a tantalizing glimpse into what's next for Emily (Lily Collins) as she navigates both personal and professional challenges, culminating in a glamorous trip to Rome. Emily mingles with familiar faces like Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) amidst the picturesque snowy landscapes of France.

New dynamics come into play with Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) latest hire, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), who adds a fresh American touch to the Savoir team. The second part of season 4 will premiere on September 12.

5) Berlin

Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh-starrer was released on September 13 on ZEE5. The spy thriller is directed by Atul Sabharwal. Set in the politically charged atmosphere of 1990s New Delhi, the film unfolds when authorities arrest a deaf-mute young man (Ishwak) on suspicion of being a foreign spy.

The case takes a complex turn as a skilled sign language expert (Aparshakti) is brought in to interpret, only to find himself drawn into a web of intrigue. Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi are also part of the film.