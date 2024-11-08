OTT releases to watch this week: Citadel Honey Bunny, Vijay 69, The Buckingham Murders, Devara Part 1, and more

OTT releases to watch this week: From exciting new shows to digital releases of movies that were running in theatres, this week’s binge-watch list has it all. From espionage series to romantic comedy to slice-of-life sports drama and murder mystery, watch your favourite films and shows this weekend on streaming platforms. (Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Mithya The Dark Chapter, The Diplomat Season 2, Kishkindha Kaandam and more) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Vijay 69 Citadel Honey Bunny and The Buckingham Murders

Citadel: Honey Bunny - Prime Video India

Stuntman Bunny, aka Rahi Gambhir, played by Varun Dhawan, recruits aspiring actor Honey, essayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, for a side gig. She learns about his real identity as a spy agent as he introduces her to the world of espionage and deceit. Years later, the spies reunite to protect their young daughter Nadia.

The Raj and DK directorial is the Indian spin-off prequel to Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer Citadel. Honey and Bunny are parents to young Nadia, who later becomes top-class Citadel spy agent Nadia Sinh, portrayed by Priyanka. Citadel: Honey Bunny is streaming on Prime Video India.

Mr Plankton - Netflix

The South Korean romantic-comedy series narrates the story of a man named Hae-jo, who was accidentally born with the wrong name and is forced to be accompanied by the world's most unlucky woman, named Jae-mi. The show is written by Jo-young and directed by Hong Jong-chan. It features Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, Oh Jung-se, and Kim Hae-sook in pivotal characters. Mr Plankton will release on Netflix India on November 8.

Vijay 69 - Netflix

The quirky slice-of-life sports drama, featuring Anupam Kher in the lead role, is about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film also stars Chunky Panday, Mihir Ahuja, and others. Vijay 69 is directed by Akshay Roy and will release on Netflix India on November 8.

Investigation Alien - Netflix

Investigation Alien is a documentary series in which legendary reporter George Knapp travels the globe to uncover the truth about UFOs and investigate their presence on Earth. George reveals the findings of his 30-year quest as he brings forward never-before-seen evidence. The show will be streaming on Netflix from November 8.

Devara: Part 1 - Netflix India

The Telugu epic action-drama narrates the story of Devara, played by Jr NTR, a chieftain of a coastal village, who is engaged in bloody feud with his counterpart Bhaira, essayed by Saif Ali Khan, over smuggling. The conflict, which starts as a personal vendetta, quickly escalates into a much larger power play that threatens to disrupt the entire region. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor in a pivotal character, marking her Tollywood debut. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. Devara: Part 1 will be available for streaming on Netflix India from November 8.

The Buckingham Murders - Netflix India

Hansal Mehta's crime thriller revolves around British-Indian detective Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra, played by Kareena Kapoor, who grieves the recent loss of her son Ekam. She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as her late son. The Buckingham Murders explores themes of trauma, grief, the immigrant experience and our need for closure. The movie also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in pivotal characters. It'll stream on Netflix India from November 8.

Vettaiyan - Prime Video India

TJ Gnanavel's Tamil action-drama shows the clash between senior IPS officer SP V Athiyan aka Athi, played by Rajinikanth, and National Human Rights Commission of India's Justice Dr Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others in pivotal roles. Vettaiyan will be streaming on Prime Video India from November 8.