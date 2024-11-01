OTT releases to watch this week: Mithya The Dark Chapter, The Diplomat Season 2, Kishkindha Kaandam and more

OTT releases to watch this week: It's time to get ready to add new releases to your binge-watch list this festive weekend. From psychological-thriller and political-thriller to comedy and science-fiction, this week’s picks have it all. Here's a look at the web series and films releasing across streaming platforms this week. (Also read: OTT releases to watch this week: Do Patti, Zwigato, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Legend of Hanuman and more) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Kishkindha Kaandam, The Diplomat Season 2 and Mithya Season 2.

Mithya: The Dark Chapter - Zee5

Mithya: The Dark Chapter is a sequel to the 2022 psychological-thriller show that explores the intense rivalry between half-sisters Juhi (played by Huma Qureshi) and Rhea (played by Avantika Dassani). Juhi, now a successful author, faces accusations of plagiarism from a mysterious writer. As these accusations unfold, family secrets emerge, igniting feelings of jealousy and animosity. The series is directed by Kapil Sharma and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production. Mithya: The Dark Chapter also features Rajit Kapur, Indraneil Sengupta, Avantika Akerkar, Rushad Rana, and Krishna Bisht in pivotal roles. The show will be available for streaming on Zee5 from November 1.

The Diplomat Season 2 - Netflix

The Diplomat Season 2 begins after the shocking revelation that British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge, portrayed by Rory Kinnear, orchestrated an attack on a British aircraft for political advantage. US Ambassador Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell, finds herself at the center of a political storm as she works to expose Trowbridge's ruthless tactics. The Diplomat is available for streaming on Netflix, October 31, onwards.

Kishkindha Kaandam - Disney+Hotstar

Kishkindha Kandam is a captivating mythological drama that brings ancient stories and family relationships to life. The Malayalam film is set in a world inspired by traditional lore and follows key characters caught in power struggles, alliances, and rivalries. As hidden truths come to light and paths cross, the story offers an engaging experience full of betrayal, discovery, and intense confrontations. the movie features Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal characters. Kishkindha Kaandam will be avilable for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 1.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words - Prime Video

The documentary titled Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words offers a raw look at the life of Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion aka Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. It chronicles her rise to fame while also highlighting the challenges she has faced, including the 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez and the loss of her mother. Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is available for streaming on Prime Video from October 31.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - Disney+Hotstar

The new Disney+ Hotstar series serves as both a spinoff and a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, introducing the magical show to a new generation. Justin Russo, portrayed by David Henrie, believed he had retired from training wizards until his sister Alex, played by guest star Selena Gomez, brings him a new wizard-in-training named Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown. The comedy series will be nostalgic for many who grew up watching the original show. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar from October 30.

Time Cut - Netflix

Director Hannah MacPherson's science-fiction time travel film stars Madison Bailey from Outer Banks as Lucy Field, a high school student who finds a time machine. Lucy uses the time machine to change a tragic event in her life: the murder of her sister, Summer, played by Antonia Gentry from Ginny & Georgia, by the Sweetly Slasher Killer. Time Cut is available for streaming on Netflix from October 30.