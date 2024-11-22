OTT releases to watch this week: Dune Prophecy, Bagheera, Alien Romulus, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2 and more

OTT releases to watch this week: From new English shows and south Indian films to fresh seasons of old Hindi shows, this week’s OTT releases have it all. Pick and choose from an otherworldly adventure, a superhero film, a crime drama or a mystery thriller as you cuddle up at home with a bag of popcorn. (Also Read: HBO defends JK Rowling's involvement in Harry Potter series despite problematic stance on transgender community) OTT releases to watch this week: Bagheera, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Dune: Prophecy are available to stream.

Dune: Prophecy - JioCinema

Emily Watson headlines Dune: Prophecy, which also stars Tabu in a key role. Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen combat forces that threaten humanity's future and establish the sect of Bene Gesserit to take over control. The series' first episode has already dropped, with the second dropping on November 24.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (season 2) - Netflix

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Aanchal G Singgh return for the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which will stream from November 22. A politician’s daughter will go to any lengths to get the man she wants, even if he’s in love with someone else. The new season will pick off where the last one left, with a mysterious kidnapping.

Alien: Romulus - Disney+ Hotstar

Alien: Romulus sees space colonisers, played by Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, come face-to-face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film has been streaming since November 21 after its theatrical release on August 23.

Bagheera - Netflix

Sriimurali headlines the Kannada film Bagheera, also available for streaming in Telugu from November 21. The Tamil and Malayalam versions are yet to be released. The story, written by Prasanth Neel, sees the lead actor play a police officer who always aspired to be a superhero. Circumstances force him to become a vigilante who fights organised crime by night even as he follows the law by day.

Kishkindha Kaandam - Disney+ Hotstar

Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali and Vijayaraghavan play characters who stay in the monkey-inhabited Kallepathi reserve forest in Kishkindha Kaandam. When strange events unfold, a newlywed pair and forest officials embark on an adventure to uncover the mystery. The Malayalam film is available for streaming from November 19 in all south Indian languages and Hindi.