OTT releases to watch this week: Nadaaniyan, Thandel, Daredevil Born Again, Rekhachitram and more

OTT releases to watch this week: Breezy romance, patriotic dramas, superhero action and thrillers – this week’s digital releases have it all. Check out the latest movies and web series available on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV, and Jio Hotstar to binge-watch over the weekend. (Also Read: Daredevil Born Again review: The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is here to remind MCU what excellent storytelling looks like) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Nadaaniyan and Thandel.

Nadaaniyan - Netflix

A South Delhi socialite, Pia Singh (Khushi Kapoor), hires a hardworking student from Noida, Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut), to pretend as her boyfriend. The simple arrangement soon turns complicated when love comes into play. Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhry also star in the film, which was released on March 7.

The Waking of a Nation - SonyLIV

A young lawyer, Kantilal Sahni (Taaruk Raina), embarks on a relentless pursuit of justice after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He uncovers a conspiracy behind the tragedy and clashes with powerful British officials Lord William Hunter (Carl Wharton) and Sidney Rowlatt (Richard Bhakti Klein). He finds an unlikely ally in journalist Amrita Kaur (Nikita Dutta). The series began streaming on March 7.

Daredevil: Born Again - JioHotstar

​Blind attorney Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) returns to Hell’s Kitchen while balancing his legal practice and vigilantism. A former crime lord, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), is now the Mayor and Matt, who gave up his alter ego as Daredevil, finds himself colliding with the Kingpin yet again. The 13th MCU series is streaming from March 4.

Picture This - Prime Video

A determined photographer, Pia (Simone Ashley), is told her ‘true love’ will be found within her next five dates. The prophecy sends her mother, Laxmi (Sindhu Vee), into a matchmaking overdrive filled with blind dates and hilarious outcomes. And right on cue, her ex-boyfriend Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) re-enters her life to complicate matters. The rom-com began streaming on March 6.

Thandel - Netflix

Raju (Naga Chaitanya) is a fisherman from Srikakulam who is appointed Thandel (boat captain) and leads a fishing trip near Gujarat against his girlfriend Satya aka Bujji Thalli’s (Sai Pallavi) wishes. While misunderstanding and lack of communication threaten to tear this couple apart, the fishermen accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters makes matters worse. The Telugu film began streaming on March 7.

Rekhachitram - SonyLIV

Circle Inspector Vivek Gopinath (Asif Ali) is reinstated after a suspension and transferred to the quiet town of Malakkappara. A suicide note by Rajendran (Siddique) hints at a crime that took place in 1985, leading Vivek to the disappearance of Rekha (Anaswara Rajan). The deeper he digs, the more secrets he unearths tied to the golden era of Malayalam cinema. The film began streaming on March 7.

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse - Prime Video

Disgraced ex-cop Dominic (Mammootty) is now a private detective who only takes up cases where he can extort as much money as possible. When his friend Madhuri (Viji Venkatesh) hands him an abandoned purse and forces him to find its owner, he and his ‘Watson’ Vicky (Gokul Suresh) find themselves embroiled in a complex mystery involving missing people, an elusive dancer and a murder. Gautham Vasudev Menon’s maiden Malayalam film is streaming from March 7.