Charlie Cox, Elden Henson were blindsided by Daredevil's abrupt end, open up on returning in Dardevil Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again marks the full-fledged entry of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen into the MCU. The character has appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk in cameos, but the new Disney+ series marks the first time Daredevil will have its own show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest attractions of the show is the return of the cast of the original Netflix show Daredevil returning. (Also read: Daredevil arrives in MCU with She-Hulk cameo, gets own series; fans stoked to see Charlie Cox reprise his role) Deborah Ann Woll, Charlie Cox, and Elden Henson in Daredevil: Born Again.

Elden Henson and Charlie Cox on Daredevil: Born Again

The show sees not just Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin) return, but also of beloved characters Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll return to reprise their respective roles in the series.

Talking about his return as Foggy Nelson after over six years, Henson says, “It was really special for me as you don’t normally get to do this kind of thing. It’s such a pleasure to play Foggy.” The actor adds that the abrupt cancellation of the Netflix show in 2019 meant their characters never got closure. “I love the character so much and to be able to come back and do that after all this time is really nice, because when it ended, we didn’t necessarily know it was going to end,” he adds.

Charlie Cox was happy to welcome his co-stars back into the firm. “It’s pretty special,” he says, “It didn’t feel right to not have these characters in the series. It was a great way to kick it off with Foggy, Karen and Matt in good spirits, and things are going well. The script literally said, ‘the years have been kind to them,’ and my first note was ‘how and why?’ I had a laugh because the years had never been kind to these people.”

About Daredevil Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also serves as continuation to the original show, which ran for three seasons from 2015-18. The show begins streaming on JioHotstar in India with new episodes dropping every week starting March 5.