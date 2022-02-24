Charlie Cox snuck into a theatre to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home and left disappointed. Here's why

Among the several cameos in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home was Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in one of the opening sequences. The surprise cameo was appreciated by fans and many reported the audience cheering in the theatres when Charlie appeared on screen.

In a recent interview, the actor said even he had heard about the positive response to his appearance and wanted to get a taste of it. He even snuck into a theatre close to his house but the experience ended up being a disappointment.

Speaking to Radio Times, Charlie said, "It's funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theatre near where I live and literally stood in the corridor... and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!"

To add insult to injury, Charlie's wife had accompanied him and was actually recording the moment for safekeep. The actor added, "I was so disappointed – my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it'd be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then... tumbleweed!"

Charlie played the titular character in Marvel's web series Daredevil, which streamed on Netflix for three seasons starting 2015. He reprised his role in the 2017 limited series Defenders, which also streamed on Netflix and saw other characters from the Marvel universe cross over.

But No Way Home was the character and actor's debut in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has, in earlier interviews, stated that he would love to return to play Daredevil in the MCU but nothing has been finalised yet.

