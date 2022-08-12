She-Hulk will present ‘lighter side’ of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in MCU, says showrunner Jessica Gao

The upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk is bringing Daredevil into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. What has the fans excited is that the role will be played by Charlie Cox, who famously played the character in the popular Netflix show Daredevil, which ran from 2015-18. However, fans hoping for the character to retain its grittiness and dark tone may be in for a surprise. She-Hulk’s head writer and creator Jessica Gao has said the show will explore ‘a lighter side of that character’. Also read: Daredevil arrives in MCU with She-Hulk cameo, gets own series

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduces Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk to the MCU. The show features numerous cameos, including Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. The excitement around Daredevil’s inclusion is largely because the Netflix show was not considered part of the MCU. However, the show and Charlie’s portrayal of the popular superhero were so appreciated that fans had campaigned for long for the character to be introduced in the MCU. It happened through a brief cameo as Charlie played Daredevil's alter ego Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but

Jessica Gao, creator of She-Hulk told The Direct, “Charlie (Cox) is so wonderful. He's so game to do whatever, and he's such a wonderful actor, and a wonderful human being. What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic, little bit on the heavy side, very dark, brooding. And it was so fun to be able to do-and we do this with every character cameo from the MCU-is we take them from the environment that you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action-oriented role, much more on the serious side, and we bring them into our world and they get to play in the tone of She-Hulk. And they got to explore and we get to see a lighter side of that character.”

Daredevil was introduced first in a small glimpse in the show’s trailer and later in a picture tweeted by the show’s official handle. Talking about being able to use the character in her show, Jessica had previously told Collider, “I don't think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn't know what the status was of the character. And then, I can't remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked.”

She-Hulk stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular character, along with Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil in pivotal roles. The first three episodes of the nine-episode show begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India from August 18. Daredevil will then be seen in an another MCU show Echo before starring in his own series Daredevil: Born Again, which will stream in 2024.

