Pak actor-writer Yasra Rizvi, known for her role in Churails, welcomes baby boy

Pakistani actor-writer Yasra Rizvi, best known for the popular web series Churails on Sunday announced that she and her husband, aspiring producer Abdul Hadi have welcomed their first child together.

Yasra, who gave birth to their son on Saturday, took to Instagram to share the news. "Ibn e Adam. You my love are the son of Adam.. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose.. rest is just detail.. have a great life!" the actor captioned her photo with the newborn.

In Churails, Yasra played Jugnu Chaudhry, a wedding planner with alcohol addiction. The ZEE5 series narrates the story of four self-proclaimed 'churails' (witches), who unite to open a covert detective agency to expose cheating husbands among the city's elite.

Upon its release last year, the show became an instant hit with audiences in both Pakistan and India, while also garnering critical acclaim.