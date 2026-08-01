'Would have hit me': Pamala Serena accuses Ram Kapoor of aggressive behaviour on Lock Upp, says she 'felt unsafe'

With the finale drawing closer, the remaining contestants on Lock Upp Season 2 are letting their guards down and confronting one another more openly. The latest episode witnessed a heated argument between Pamala Serena and Varun Yadav. However, Ram Kapoor got caught in the middle of their clash and ended up having a tense exchange with Pamela, who accused him of behaving aggressively towards her.

Pamala accuses Ram of being aggressive

Ram Kapoor and Pamala Serena had a confrontation on Lock Upp.

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The confrontation took place following a task in which Varun emerged victorious with the help of his visitor, Aarush Bhola. However, Pamala accused him of being "misogynist" and alleged that he had deliberately plotted to target and eliminate the female contestants during the task.

During the argument, Ram sided with Varun and confronted Pamela. Refuting her allegations, he pointed out that the reality show had, in fact, been dominated by women, saying, "Targeting women, my a**." He then walked up to Pamala and spoke to her from close range as she continued stepping away from him. He said, "Don't make this about gender. All the men were hosed down by all the girls."

Pamala objected to Ram's behaviour and said, "He was coming up on my face. He could attack me. Om My God. He nearly attacked me. He almost tried to attack me. He would have hit me." Akanksha Chamola, however, initially sided with Ram and told Pamela, "Right now you are also over reacting."

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{{^usCountry}} A short while later, Akanksha also pointed out that Ram's conduct had crossed a line. She said, "It is not right when you do to a woman's face so close and talk to her. How can to be so patronising to Pamela. You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe like that." Pamala also added, “I felt unsafe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A short while later, Akanksha also pointed out that Ram's conduct had crossed a line. She said, "It is not right when you do to a woman's face so close and talk to her. How can to be so patronising to Pamela. You cannot make any woman in this house feel unsafe like that." Pamala also added, “I felt unsafe.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ram Kapoor apologises

Later, Ram Kapoor apologised to the Desi Bling star. Explaining why he felt it was important to do so, Ram said, “I have nothing more to say except how sorry I am. There's a reason for that. One reason is my son. He's watching the show. If he saw his father talk aggressively to a woman like that, I want him to see that his father wants to do the right thing.”

He further added, “But there's a second reason. I want to be in touch with you in Dubai beyond the show as one of my Dubai friends, one of my gang. I don't want that to change. I think that mistakes amongst friends only make friendships stronger.”