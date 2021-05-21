Pankaj Tripathi: OTT space is not at all a threat to the big screen, instead it is time for coexistence

Long before OTT space became the go-to medium for entertainment, especially during the last one year amid the pandemic, Pankaj Tripathi had started exploring the digital sphere — finding a new meaning and high for his career. The actor credits the medium for tapping his full potential, which the world of cinema overlooked and believes that now is the time for the two mediums to coexist.

“OTT has played a very big role in shaping my career, and the position I am in today,” confesses Tripathi, who embarked on his showbiz journey with a brief role in film, Run (2004), and has certainly come a long way.

THE STARTING POINT

After a few fleeting appearances in films, he got noticed in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012, and went on to do Fukrey (2013), Masaan (2015), and Newton (2017). But it is the OTT platform which got him his first big poster.

“Mujhe yaad hai ke pehli baar jo mere bade poster lage the, woh Mirzapur ke liye the, phir Criminal Justice aur Sacred Games ke liye. I was doing cinema for so many years before that, and was part of so many movies, but filmon ne kabhi woh nahi socha mere liye,” he points out, adding, “Mujhe yaad hai Gangs of Wasseypur ke poster mein main chotha sa kinare mein dikhta tha. And whenever I used to look at the poster, toh mujhe sirf main hi dikhta tha.”

Here, Tripathi clears that it wasn’t about the size of the image on the poster, and more about the presence. “Yeh nahi hai ke main apne aap ko poster pe dekhne ke liye mara ja raha tha, but who doesn’t like to see one’s presence on the poster of any upcoming project,” he explains.

The world of OTT gave him position and star power. “Unhone mujhe uss layak samjha,” he admits.

THE OTT ROUTE TO SUCCESS

On digital space, Tripathi, 44, has carved a success story through varied characters, be it the dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiya of Mirzapur, Guruji driving the Sacred Games, or the lovable lawyer fighting for the right in Criminal Justice. The actor feels absence of opening figure days, and the whole number game, gives an edge to the digital platform.

Even during the lockdown last year, he had his hands full with his projects, including Ludo, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, releasing on the web.

“It was not a good time for the world. But at a time when people were locked inside their houses, looking for some entertainment, OTT rose to the occasion and gave something to look forward to. I was one actor whose six-seven projects releases during that duration. Meri zyada logon tak reach hui hai lockdown mein,” he reveals.

BIG SCREEN VS THE WEB

Amid conversations about OTT turning out to be a threat to the big screen, with filmmakers opting for the digital route as the uncertainties due to the virus crisis continue, Tripathi emphasises on their respective USPs.

“Web is the only platform for entertainment today, with theatres being shut (due to the health care situation). They both have their own good points. Theatre ka apna community viewing ka maza hai, aur OTT ka individual viewing ka ek alag anand hai,” he shares.

He shuns away the idea that the streaming services are emerging as a threat to the whole cinematic experience.

Asserting that both can exist together, he adds, “OTT space is not at all a threat to the big screen. They can coexist. Hum festival toh roz nahi manate na, mahine mein ek ya do manate hain, cinema is that kind of festival. It is about community viewing.”

But is there any change which you would like to seep into the space? “There should be more rooted and experimental stories, which can widen our understanding as an individual and add to our artistic value. And it is happening to some extent already,” Tripathi tells us.

IN THE PIPELINE

Next, he has films such as ‘83, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Mimi and Bachchan Pandey in the offing, however, he doesn’t know the fate or the release plan of his projects.

“I don’t know which of my project will release first. I have no clue about it. Filhal toh abhi log meri film, Kaagaz, dekh rahe hain aur appreciate kar rahe. I am getting messages from everywhere,” he signs off.