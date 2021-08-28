Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande-Shaheer Sheikh’s promo gives fans ‘goosebumps and teary eyes’, watch

A promo for Pavitra Rishta 2.0, a digital spin-off of the popular television show Pavitra Rishta, was shared by Ankita Lokhande on Instagram on Saturday. She will reprise her role as Archana, while Shaheer Sheikh will step into the shoes of the late Sushant Singh Rajput and essay the role of Manav. The show will soon begin streaming on Zee5.

The Pavitra Rishta 2.0 teaser showed Shaheer and Ankita’s characters meeting after looking at each other’s pictures on the phone and agreeing to get married. It ended with the two tying the knot according to Maharashtrian rituals. A voiceover talked about how some relationships were special.

“Love toh hoga hi in the air, jab Manav and Archana are there! Join them in the journey of love that will soon turn into #PavitraRishta coming soon on #ZEE5 #ItsNeverTooLate,” Ankita wrote, sharing the Pavitra Rishta 2.0 promo online.

Many fans missed Sushant and remembered him in the comments section of the post. There was also excitement among several fans of the original show. “Goosebumps & teary eyes @lokhandeankita,” one wrote. “Yayyyy!!! Ab Aur Intezaar Nahi Hota Humse (We can’t wait any longer) @lokhandeankita,” another said. “Archuuu and Manav once again,” a third commented.

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Shaheer said that he was ‘reluctant’ to step into Sushant’s shoes when he was offered Pavitra Rishta 2.0. “Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live up to audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge,” he wrote.

Shaheer said that Pavitra Rishta 2.0 would be a ‘fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy’ and that he will give the show his all. “Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL,” he wrote.