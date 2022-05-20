Payal Rohatgi attends Dhaakad premiere after wishing the film flops, urges everyone to watch it

Days after wishing that Kangana Ranaut's film flops, Payal Rohatgi was spotted at the premiere of the actor's new release, Dhaakad. Payal recently featured in reality show Lock Upp and later slammed host Kangana over the way the show was conducted. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut transforms into ruthless Agent Agni. Watch Dhaakad title song)

In a paparazzi video, Payal is heard saying, "My message for fans is that they should watch Dhaakad. And, Sangram Singh posted a tweet, please understand Payal Rohatgi's zone as well. She supports Kangana but she also stands for herself."

She was also asked if she'd do a film with Kangana and she replied, "I would love to do that. She has won national awards and is such a great actor so I'd definitely want to work with her."

She also shared a paparazzi video of Kangana from the premiere. Kangana gave a thumbs up sign and said, "Please watch Dhaakad in cinemas on May 20." Payal also reshared some fan posts promoting Dhaakad on her Instagram Stories.

On Lock Upp, Payal emerged as the first runner-up while Munawar Faruqui bagged the winner's trophy. In an Instagram post, she slammed show producer Ekta Kapoor and Kangana. She wrote, "Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it. So that means the concept of the show was an OCCHA (shallow) thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani (she hinted at Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types."

A glimpse of Payal Rohatgi's post.

She added, "A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL. The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them," she also added. Unfollowing Kangana. Wish her film …..(Upside down emoji, perhaps hinting at ‘flops’) So called celebrities think before you talk stupid stuff in media and look like jerks #payalrohatgi.”

Sangram's tweet.

On the other hand, Sangram urged everyone to watch Dhaakad and tweeted, "I request to everyone please go and watch #Dhakad film on 20th may in theatres near by your home. In Bollywood rarely films are made women centric. It's right time to support #KanganaRanaut ji. She is giving very good message movie to our society and Country. God bless all."

