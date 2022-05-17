Payal Rohatgi posts angry note after losing Lock Upp, unfollows Kangana Ranaut and hopes her film flops

Payal Rohatgi, actor and former Lock Upp contestant, has slammed the show and its team including host Kangana Ranaut, and winner Munawar Faruqui. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Payal reshared an old post by Lock Upp Game. In her post, Payal also took a dig at the reality show producer Ekta Kapoor. She also spoke about Kangana being a part of Arpita Khan's Eid party, which was also attended by actor Salman Khan. (Also Read | Payal Rohatgi reveals why she skipped the Lock Upp party, says she and Sangram Singh were 'very very disappointed')

Payal said that Munawar Faruqui was 'made the winner' of Lock Upp after Kangana bonded with Salman at the party. Payal also slammed 'jobless celebrities' who she said used to 'target' her. The Instagram post featured Payal posing with handcuffs. "Will Payal pass the spice test?" was written on it.

She captioned the post, "Sad PR gimmick (see no evil monkey emoji) by …….Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADA**. Kangana and lot of A-grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADA**. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it."

"So that means the concept of the show was an OCCHA (shallow) thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani (she hinted at Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii) types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types. A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL. The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them," she also added.

Payal reshared an old post by Lock Upp Game.

She also wrote, “Unfollowing Kangana. Wish her film …..(Upside down emoji, perhaps hinting at ‘flops’) So called celebrities think before u talk stupid stuff in media and look like jerks #payalrohatgi.”

In Lock Upp, stand-up comedian Munawar was declared the winner. He lifted the trophy, beating Payal in the final race. He was declared the winner after receiving more than 18 lakh votes. Apart from the trophy, Munawar also won ₹20 lakh, a car and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy.

Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor, pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail-like setting. Celebrities like Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj were also a part of the show.

