Payal Rohatgi reveals why she skipped the Lock Upp party, says she and Sangram Singh were 'very very disappointed'

Payal Rohatgi, who was declared the first runner-up of Lock Upp at its finale on Saturday, May 7, was missing from the success party for the show on Sunday. Along with the show's producer Ekta Kapoor, host Kangana Ranaut, and jailor Karan Kundrra, most of the contestants of the show were in attendance at the bash. Payal has now said that she decided to skip the party as she and her fiance Sangram Singh were disappointed with the result of the show. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor's hug, Munawar Faruqui and Kaaranvir Bohra's bromance and more pics from Lock Upp bash

Payal Rohatgi lost the Lock Upp trophy to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Anjali Arora was the second runner-up on the captivity-based reality show. Payal said that instead of attending the party, she decided to rest so she could be prepared to answer the questions about her not winning the competition.

Asked about the speculations surrounding her absence from the bash, Payal told India Forum while addressing herself in third person, "Payal only wants to say this about these speculations that Payal is a human being, but Payal has a soul and she believes that her soul should respond right to everything that happens in her life, rather than reacting. And her soul demanded rest, her soul demanded that I give preference to my partner yesterday, because he was also very very disappointed. And all of us know that Payal and Sangram are not party persons, we are people who wake up in the morning and do yoga. We have a zone- breakfast zone, early morning, not a party zone. And that is why you didn't see me, because I was also very very tired and Sangram was very disappointed."

She added, "And I wanted to give my best shot when I talk to my fans, and the fans of Lock Upp, because I don't want to disappoint anyone. The makers did so much hardwork to make this show. Kangana and Ekta have given their 100% for the success of this show, and Payal also worked so hard. So I did not want to be irresponsible. I wanted to give my best when it came to answering all the difficult questions related to me not winning the trophy."

Payal is now preparing to tie the knot with Sangram Singh, as he had proposed to her once again when he visited Lock Upp. The show streamed on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

