Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor's hug, Munawar Faruqui and Kaaranvir Bohra's bromance and more pics from Lock Upp bash

Captivity-based reality show Lock Upp, where celebrities had to win tasks to obtain basic necessities, concluded after announcing Munawar Faruqui as the winner on Saturday, May 7. The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, had Kangana Ranaut as its host and Karan Kundrra as the jailor. The crew, the contestants, and other celebrities attended a success party held for the show in Mumbai on Sunday, May 8. Also Read| Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui shares romantic pic with unknown woman 'Bubby'; Munjali fans ask about Anjali Arora

Kangana Ranaut hugged Ekta Kapoor and posed for pictures with her as she arrived for the bash. The actor later took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her 'badass' crew, that included Karan Kundrra, Sara Khan, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma, Tejasswi Prakash, and Poonam Pandey. Ali Mercchant could also be seen in the background enjoying the party. Kangana also shared a picture with Ekta Kapoor and called her the best boss.

Pictures from Lock Upp bash.

Winner Munawar Faruqui shared a cute moment with fellow contestant Kaaranvir Bohra, who hugged him and held his cheeks between his hands as they talked. Munawar also gave a speech at the event, where he said, "All the people who are here, I know that this show could not have happened without you. For the first time, I am seeing faces of people who wouldn't even talk to me at one point."

Pictures from Lock Upp bash.

Shivam Sharma, who had expressed his crush on Sara Khan during their time on Lock Upp, clicked a selfie with her as they attended the event. Both of them shared the pictures on their Instagram account. Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Zeeshan Khan, and more contestants were present at the party. Jailor Karan Kundrra arrived with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, who served as a warden on one of the episodes. Prince Narula, who had entered the show as a troublemaker, arrived with his wife Yuvika Choudhary.

Pictures from Lock Upp.

Ekta's brother Tusshar Kapoor and several of her friends from the television industry were also in attendance. Ankita Lokhande arrived with her husband Vicky Jain, while Anita Hassanandani came with her husband Rohit Reddy. Ridhi Dogra was also present.

Pictures from Lock Upp bash.

Munawar has received ₹20 lakh, a car, and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy as a part of his winnings from the show. Payal Rohatgi was announced as the first runner-up, and Anjali Arora as the second runner-up.

