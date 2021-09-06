Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Playing lead gives actors chance to be multi-dimensional: Amit Sial
web series

Playing lead gives actors chance to be multi-dimensional: Amit Sial

Mirzapur and Raid actor Amit Sial played the protagonist in the OTT series Kathmandu Connection
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Amit Sial is currently shooting for second season of Jamtara... in Lucknow. (Deep Saxena/HT)

Mirzapur and Raid actor Amit Sial played the protagonist in the OTT series Kathmandu Connection. The actor now wants to balance playing lead and interesting characters in his forthcoming projects.

On his visit to Lucknow, the Kanpurite says, “When the audience gives so much love then it becomes my responsibility to politely deny repetitive work. I am point-blank denying bahubali and cop-based subjects. I want to see myself playing different avatars. As an actor, you want to be multi-dimensional and that you get to portray when you play a lead role.”

Sial adds, “It’s not about money and screen-time but about the graph of the character that you are portraying. I want to explore that in me! It does not mean I only want to play lead roles but those that enrich my soul, even if small, I will surely do. So, it’s a very interesting bouquet of roles that I am getting to play. I want to be flexible like a coconut tree which can bend according to the situation.”

RELATED STORIES
Amit Sial in Lucknow (HT Photo)

The actor has a packed schedule ahead. “Currently, I am shooting for Jamtara...2 here, have to complete Inspector Avinash but we are not able to match dates. Besides, I am doing a film Kala which has Tripti Dimri and Babil.”

Talking about his upcoming shoots, the 45-year-old actor says, “I will be heading to the mountains to shoot for a beautiful family-oriented film Tikdam which is being directed by Vivek Anchalia, writer of film Rajma-Chawal. The next season of Maharani is hopefully scheduled for November and the second season of Kathmandu... is expected in January. I hope ‘A Simple Murder’ too gets another season.”

His last release was Maharani and Khauff (as part of anthology Shuruaat Ka Twist). He is expecting Season Three of Inside Edge to be released next.

Sial believes that OTT is changing for good. “The best part is shows are being made which people can watch with family and makers are adhering to self-censorship. I believe in giving a break to binge-watching. Shows must be released in small intervals which will give a breather to the fast consumption of content. I am happy things are moving in this direction.”

UP has played a special role in his career. “Raid, Mirzapur, Kathmandu..., Inspector...and now Jamtara2, all have been shot in Lucknow and my turning point was playing a true-blue Kanpurite in Inside Edge,” he adds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kunal Kapoor thinks Virat might ‘behead’ him for saying this on Karan's show

Shamita blasts Raqesh for not defending her as Nishant calls her ‘ice queen’

Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar chokes up during tribute to Sidharth Shukla, watch

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita says she likes Raqesh but has one issue
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP