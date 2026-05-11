Prajakta Koli on saying goodbye to Mismatched: ‘I have been Dimple for almost seven years now’ | Exclusive

Actor-creator and now an author, Prajakta Koli is in a phase where every creative instinct seems to be pulling her in a different direction — books, theatre, Marathi cinema, streaming shows and upcoming projects. Yet, amid the chaos, one thing remains constant: her love for romance stories and the emotional connection she shares with the YA Netflix web series, Mismatched. Marking her first lead role in a streaming show, Dimple Ahuja became a household name among younger audiences.

As the final season of Mismatched approaches, Prajakta Koli expresses her emotional connection to the character Dimple.

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Speaking about the final season of the hit Netflix show Mismatched, Prajakta admits she is already emotionally preparing herself for goodbye. “I am equal parts excited and terrified of how I am going to deal with my last day on that set,” she says in an exclusive interview. “I have been Dimple for almost seven years now. I am dreading each day that passes because it takes me closer to the final day. I am going to cry my eyes out and hug everybody.”

How Mismatched became a modern rom-com comfort show

The final season of the web series was officially announced at the Next on Netflix event held in Mumbai in February 2026. The upcoming chapter will once again follow Dimple and Rishi as fate unexpectedly brings them back into each other’s lives despite their emotional goodbye. As unresolved feelings resurface, the two are forced to revisit a relationship they never fully moved on from. However, with Rishi now standing at a turning point in life that could change everything forever, the final season will ultimately explore whether they were always truly mismatched — or if timing was the only thing that kept them apart.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor recalls how nobody anticipated the kind of impact the series would eventually have on younger audiences. “That was an eye-opener for all of us,” she says. “Everyone was pretty much new. When we were shooting Mismatched, we would talk about how it had the vibe of Dill Mill Gayye or Miley Jab Hum Tum. It had been so long since those types of shows were on TV. Mismatched opened opportunities for me to explore the genre.” Why Marathi cinema felt like coming home {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor recalls how nobody anticipated the kind of impact the series would eventually have on younger audiences. “That was an eye-opener for all of us,” she says. “Everyone was pretty much new. When we were shooting Mismatched, we would talk about how it had the vibe of Dill Mill Gayye or Miley Jab Hum Tum. It had been so long since those types of shows were on TV. Mismatched opened opportunities for me to explore the genre.” Why Marathi cinema felt like coming home {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Away from streaming romance, Prajakta recently stepped into Marathi cinema with the movie Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, a move she says felt deeply personal. “The Marathi film came about through Kshiti Jog and Hemant Dhome, the producers,” she shares. “Kshiti played my mother in Mismatched. I love Marathi cinema; it’s my mother tongue, and I did Marathi theatre for a long time. Moving into this was a new universe for me, but Kshiti narrated the story, and I was fully serious about it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Away from streaming romance, Prajakta recently stepped into Marathi cinema with the movie Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, a move she says felt deeply personal. “The Marathi film came about through Kshiti Jog and Hemant Dhome, the producers,” she shares. “Kshiti played my mother in Mismatched. I love Marathi cinema; it’s my mother tongue, and I did Marathi theatre for a long time. Moving into this was a new universe for me, but Kshiti narrated the story, and I was fully serious about it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Looking back, she says she could not have asked for a better beginning in the industry. “I could not have had a better first Marathi movie.”

Theatre is a great place for learning

Theatre, too, continues to remain an important learning ground for her as a performer. “I love feeding off live energy,” Prajakta says. “When I started making content, I would ask my friends to sit behind the camera, but they would eventually leave to do their own work. For someone not professionally trained as an actor, all my learning comes from being on different sets.”

Which is why returning to the stage felt necessary. “Theatre is a great place for that, which is why I asked Akarsh Khurana to let me know if he was doing a play,” she says.

What’s next for Prajakta Koli?

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Even with an already packed schedule, Prajakta shows no signs of slowing down. Her upcoming slate includes Operation Safed Sagar, Single Papa season 2, and the final season shoot of Mismatched. “It’s so exciting,” she says. “I am writing until June, then I start shooting Mismatched. I also have Operation Safed Sagar, where I have a small but beautiful character, and another project called Single Papa.”

Mismatched features a popular ensemble cast including Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi and Abhinav Sharma.

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