...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Prajakta Koli on saying goodbye to Mismatched: ‘I have been Dimple for almost seven years now’ | Exclusive

As the final season of Mismatched approaches, Prajakta Koli expresses her emotional connection to the character Dimple. 

May 11, 2026 04:10 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
Advertisement

Actor-creator and now an author, Prajakta Koli is in a phase where every creative instinct seems to be pulling her in a different direction — books, theatre, Marathi cinema, streaming shows and upcoming projects. Yet, amid the chaos, one thing remains constant: her love for romance stories and the emotional connection she shares with the YA Netflix web series, Mismatched. Marking her first lead role in a streaming show, Dimple Ahuja became a household name among younger audiences.

As the final season of Mismatched approaches, Prajakta Koli expresses her emotional connection to the character Dimple.

Speaking about the final season of the hit Netflix show Mismatched, Prajakta admits she is already emotionally preparing herself for goodbye. “I am equal parts excited and terrified of how I am going to deal with my last day on that set,” she says in an exclusive interview. “I have been Dimple for almost seven years now. I am dreading each day that passes because it takes me closer to the final day. I am going to cry my eyes out and hug everybody.”

How Mismatched became a modern rom-com comfort show

The final season of the web series was officially announced at the Next on Netflix event held in Mumbai in February 2026. The upcoming chapter will once again follow Dimple and Rishi as fate unexpectedly brings them back into each other’s lives despite their emotional goodbye. As unresolved feelings resurface, the two are forced to revisit a relationship they never fully moved on from. However, with Rishi now standing at a turning point in life that could change everything forever, the final season will ultimately explore whether they were always truly mismatched — or if timing was the only thing that kept them apart.

Looking back, she says she could not have asked for a better beginning in the industry. “I could not have had a better first Marathi movie.”

Theatre is a great place for learning

Theatre, too, continues to remain an important learning ground for her as a performer. “I love feeding off live energy,” Prajakta says. “When I started making content, I would ask my friends to sit behind the camera, but they would eventually leave to do their own work. For someone not professionally trained as an actor, all my learning comes from being on different sets.”

Which is why returning to the stage felt necessary. “Theatre is a great place for that, which is why I asked Akarsh Khurana to let me know if he was doing a play,” she says.

What’s next for Prajakta Koli?

Even with an already packed schedule, Prajakta shows no signs of slowing down. Her upcoming slate includes Operation Safed Sagar, Single Papa season 2, and the final season shoot of Mismatched. “It’s so exciting,” she says. “I am writing until June, then I start shooting Mismatched. I also have Operation Safed Sagar, where I have a small but beautiful character, and another project called Single Papa.”

Mismatched features a popular ensemble cast including Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi and Abhinav Sharma.

 
marathi cinema netflix prajakta koli web series
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Prajakta Koli on saying goodbye to Mismatched: ‘I have been Dimple for almost seven years now’ | Exclusive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.