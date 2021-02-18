Pratik Gandhi: Have to create my own success again and again

Pratik Gandhi is not taking his fame or success for granted, and that’s because he’s well aware that “nothing is permanent” in the film industry. The actor, who rose to fame with his portrayal of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta, says he’s prepared to create his success story again and again.

“The industry is a very interesting place. I’ve to create my own success again and again, to be there and to keep getting good work. There’s nobody to be blamed, it’s only you who can make it or break it,” says the actor, who has recently won a string of awards including Critics’ Choice Award for the Best Actor (web series).

“There was a time when I used to approach (some people), and they used to say, ‘You must be a good actor but I will have to see something’, and the same set of people now want to partner with me in some way or the other, be it a talent agency, makers, directors or writers. Nothing is permanent here for sure,” says Gandhi, looking back at the “finicky nature” of the business.

The actor also credits (filmmaker) Hansal Mehta’s drama web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, for giving a flip to his career, something which he was unable to do through his work in the regional film industry.

“The web series changed my life a lot. I had been around for the last 16 years doing my bit, waiting for something like this to happen, and suddenly this show put me on a national and international platform.”

Known for his work in Gujarati theatre and cinema, he adds that now the makers have also started taking him seriously as an actor.

“It gives them a little confidence to work with me or mount the project with me, because audiences accepted me widely in this series. A lot of things have changed. Good projects are coming my way,” he explains.

Next, Gandhi will be seen in Ravan Leela and Atithi Bhooto Bhava, and he’s looking forward to experimenting with his craft through varied stories.

“I’ve always been experimenting even in Gujarati cinema. There are a lot of genres that I want to experiment with, and the genres I’m being offered are actually varying, right from horror comedy to romantic comedy to thrillers,” he tells us.