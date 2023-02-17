Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar fight on Instagram over which The Night Manager to watch; leave fans in splits

The Indian adaptation of the British series The Night Manager has released today on Disney+Hotstar, after a lot of anticipation. The show stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. Fans were in for a surprise when Prime Video took to Instagram to post about the original show The Night Manager where it has been streaming. Then, the official social media account of Disney+Hotstar also commented on the same post and it resulted into a social media war. (Also read: The Night Manager review: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur star in a thrilling drama that leaves you hanging)

Posting a couple of photos of the 2016 show on Instagram, Prime Video took to Instagram and wrote in the caption: "do yourself a favour and watch this riveting thriller already! #TheNightManagerOnPrime" To this, Disney+Hotstar wrote in the comments: "Or watch it in Hindi without going to a parallel universe. #TheNightManager starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur is coming to us on Friday." To this, PrimeVideo added another witty comment which said, "but we’ve been watching a lot of Farzi content lately (popcorn emoticon)-The Night (Social Media) Manager." This comment alluded to last week's release Farzi, helmed by Raj and DK, starring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Senthupathi. This war of words on the post was spotted by fans who left funny comments on the post. One comment read, "@primevideoin savage as always (laughing emoticon)," while another said, "Prime vs Hotstar (laughing emoticons)."

The post of The Night Manager that ignited the war of words.

The original show which was directed by Academy Award-winning director Susanne Bier, starred Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, the titular night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and former British Army soldier, who is then recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, in order to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper. It also starred Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Elizabeth Debicki. Released in 2016, the series won two Emmy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

Meanwhile, the Indian adaptation is helmed by Sandeep Modi and marks the debut of actor Aditya Roy Kapur in the OTT web series format. The Hindustan Times review read: "The first half of the series follows Shaan and his journey to Shelly, while the sluggish second half focuses on Shaan in the lion's den. Unfortunately, once he's in, the story takes a long time to establish him in, only to leave viewers hanging at the end."

