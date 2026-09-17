Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Swara Bhasker: Virender Sehwag introduces first four contestants of Rise & Fall season 2

Last year, Prime Video's reality show, Rise & Fall grabbed headlines and became the talk of the town as well. Now, the show has been renewed for season 2. With Virender Sehwag replacing Ashneer Grover as host, the excitement was already high, and now the host has unveiled the first four contestants of the show.

Virender Sehwag introduces Rise & Fall season 2 contestants

Rise & Fall season 2 first four contestants revealed.

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Earlier, the host shared small details about the contestants, leaving for the audience to guess the contestants. Now, the new promo introduces Swara Bhasker, Shehzad Poonawalla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Karan Patel, the first four out of the dynamic 15-contestant line-up! The promo sees the four contestants taking potshots at each other in their unique style and playing to their strengths as they set the stage for the drama to unfold.

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most recognisable faces of Indian Television. She won hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss, and even Salman Khan praised her gameplay in the house. Now, as she joins Rise & Fall season 2, she shared, “I’ve experienced reality television in different forms, but Rise & Fall Season 2 brings a whole new dimension to the game. The idea of going from being a Ruler to a Worker and having your position shaped by the choices you make, makes this experience especially exciting for me. Reality shows have taught me to trust my instincts, stay true to myself and play every moment as it comes, but this time, the power dynamics add an entirely different layer. I’m ready to step into the game, take on whatever position comes my way and see how far I can rise.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most recognisable faces of Indian Television. She won hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss, and even Salman Khan praised her gameplay in the house. Now, as she joins Rise & Fall season 2, she shared, “I’ve experienced reality television in different forms, but Rise & Fall Season 2 brings a whole new dimension to the game. The idea of going from being a Ruler to a Worker and having your position shaped by the choices you make, makes this experience especially exciting for me. Reality shows have taught me to trust my instincts, stay true to myself and play every moment as it comes, but this time, the power dynamics add an entirely different layer. I’m ready to step into the game, take on whatever position comes my way and see how far I can rise.” {{/usCountry}}

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Swara Bhasker has earlier been a contestant on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Talking about joining Rise & Fall, she said, “I’ve always been someone who wears her opinions on her sleeves, so entering a game like Rise & Fall Season 2 is going to be quite an experience. The show brings together personalities with very different perspectives, and when power and strategy come into play, I’m sure those differences will make for some fascinating dynamics. I’m excited to see how it all unfolds.”

Expressing his excitement about being part of the show Karan Patel said, “People have seen me play different characters and tell stories through television all these years, but Rise & Fall Season 2 gives me the chance to enter a completely different arena as myself. What excites me is the competitive side of it: having to make a move, back your decision and keep pushing yourself when the game shifts. I’m looking forward to embracing that challenge and giving this game everything I’ve got.”

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Shehzad Poonawalla said, “My life and journey have been synonymous with rise and fall. Literally, this show espouses my journey, and even as one chapter ends, a new chapter in life begins with its own set of challenges and opportunities. Rise & Fall Season 2 feels like a particularly interesting innings for me. I’ve always enjoyed spaces where there is room for a strong point of view, and this game brings together people with very different perspectives and ways of looking at things, but they must know by now I have zero tolerance for those who try to belittle Bharat and its history. It will be interesting to see how absolute strangers walk into a situation where they have to ally at times or be on opposite sides at other times. On a lighter note - I’m glad I don’t have to pay rent for the next 6 weeks!”

About Rise & Fall season 2

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Set across the contrasting worlds of the penthouse and the basement, the game brings together 15 celebrities divided into two groups: the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers enjoy the privileges of the penthouse, the Workers navigate the realities of the basement, with every decision, alliance and move able to change the course of the game. The last season was won by television actor Arjun Bijlani.

Produced by Banijay Asia, MX original Rise & Fall Season 2 will stream for free from 26th September, every day at 12 PM, on Prime Video and MX Player.