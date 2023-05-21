Priyanka Chopra is one of the most naturally gifted action stars I've ever worked with: Citadel's stunt coordinator

Stunt coordinators Don Theerathada and James Young have spoken about working with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel. In a new interview, James called Priyanka 'one of the most naturally gifted action stars'. He also added that how complicated or difficult it was, Priyanka 'got it quick'. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra responds to why she wanted 'such a big palace wedding')

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in Citadel trailer.

Citadel, an action thriller series, stars Richard Madden and Priyanka in the lead roles. The show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. The action-packed series has been created by the Russo Brothers. Citadel premiered on Prime Video on April 28. The web series airs every week on Friday.

In an interview with CBR, James said, "I mean, they're both amazing to work with...Then on the other side of it with Priyanka, she was one of the most naturally gifted action stars I've ever worked with. Amazing. Her background, from what she's done in India to her whole career, has served her to be this incredible performer. No matter how complicated the choreography, how difficult the footwork, how wild the situation, she got it quick. She could do it incredibly well, with intensity. And she was an absolute joy to work with."

Don shared, "Then Priyanka, she would have to fly to France in the middle of shoots, just to do other work. But then, when she flew back the same day, she brings back macaroons from France. Literally fresh from France. They're really nice, and it's cool that they're super grateful. That's what makes us all family, you know, so they're really cool."

As quoted by news agency ANI, Priyanka had earlier said about Citadel, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

Priyanka's last film was Love Again, a romantic comedy-drama directed by James C Strouse. The film also stars Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion with a cameo appearance by Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas. The film released earlier this month. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

