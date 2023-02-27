Priyanka Chopra shares first look of Citadel character Nadia Sinh, reveals what was her 'biggest challenge'

Priyanka Chopra has shared the first photos of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel in which she plays an elite spy named Nadia Sinh. The series, which also stars Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, will premiere its first two episodes on April 28. In the pictures shared on Instagram, the actor can be seen in a red dress as she points a gun at someone. Later, she can be seen teaming up with Richard's character as they head out on a mission. (Also read: Love Again trailer: Priyanka Chopra takes second chance at love in new Hollywood film, Nick Jonas makes a cameo)

On Monday, the actor wrote on Instagram, "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair #CitadelOnPrime." Besides Priyanka, the new stills also show the other characters in the world of Citadel. Actor Rajkummar Rao, who co-starred with her in The White Tiger, dropped red heart emojis and shared, "Awesomeeeeee." Fans added that they were 'so excited' for the upcoming series. One fan commented, "Priyanka is about to slay as always." Another person said, "Excuse me? WHAT!!! It's so good."

Richard and Priyanka are spies who work for Citadel, an organization that is tied to no country. According to Vanity Fair magazine, the spy thriller begins after Citadel has fallen and they must find out why. Hindering their mission is the fact that their memories have been erased. Priyanka said her character was quite different from her in real life. She told the magazine, “I’m a goofball, so what was the biggest challenge for me was to be really cool. This was physically demanding, emotionally demanding, but it’s such a fun show to be a part of."

She added, “It kind of blew my mind. This is something that’s never been attempted on television before, and just the social experiment and the audacity of it was just so exciting to me.” The six-episode series will also tie into the Italian and Indian versions of the Prime Video show. Helmed by Raj and DK, the Indian series, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is currently under production in India.

Priyanka will also be seen in the romantic comedy Love Again opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion later this year. She is also supposed begin filming Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar, with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

