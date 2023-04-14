Priyanka Chopra slays in black as she promotes Citadel in London, Paris Hilton loves her look

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up up for the release of her debut spy thriller web series, Citadel and is currently in London for the promotions. She has now shared stunning pictures of herself in a simple body-hugging black dress and her fans, family and friends couldn't stop themselves from praising her. All from her mom to sociallite Paris Hilton reaction to her all-black look. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas kiss in London; fans react to pics

Priyanka Chopra chose black for Citadel promotions in London.

Sharing a few pictures of her posing by the window in the black dress and hair tucked up in a rough bun, Priyanka wrote, “Citadel has arrived in London… @citadelonprime @primevideo.”

Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra commented on her post, “Beauty!!” Her friend and YouTuber Lilly Singh called her “Gorgeous”. Paris Hilton dropped a heart eyes emoji in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Chic and beautiful”. Another said, “We love you parking your hair up like this.” One more wrote, “Looking fire from head to toe.” Mustaq Sheikh wrote, “So chic”. A comment also read: “You are the perfect woman, every thing about you is beautiful.”

As per the official synopsis, Citadel follows elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel’s fall. They build new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The premiere was also attended by Chopra Jonas' mother Madhu Chopra, filmmakers Tanuja Chandra, Shonali Bose, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vasan Bala in attendance.

Citadel is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Amazon Prime globally on April 28 in 40 languages and more episodes will follow later.

