Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Puneet Kumar's Instagram handle disabled, internet reacts: 'Never liked the guy'

On Friday, many on Twitter, now termed X, and Instagram reacted to social media star Puneet Kumar's Instagram account being deactivated. Fans of the comedian, who is also known as Lord Puneet Superstar, took to social media as they reacted to the news, and said it was 'unfair'. However, many social media users said Puneet 'deserved to get his account disabled'. Also read: Out of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘keeda makoda’ in rant video

Puneet Kumar was the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2,

Puneet Kumar became known for his quirky behaviour on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. After he became the first contestant to get eliminated from the show, Puneet continued to grab attention for his comments against the show in interviews and on his social media accounts.

Puneet Superstar’s Instagram account suspended

When looking for his Instagram account, this message pops up, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed..." Many reacted after a paparazzo shared a screenshot of Puneet Kumar's 'terminated' Instagram account on Friday with the caption, "Happy or sad?"

A person wrote, "Happy... there is a lot going on in the world apart from his madness." An Instagram user said, "Never liked the guy, but I believe Instagram should be a platform for all." Another person joked, “Oh my God... Instagram's biggest loss (laughing emoji).”

Fans demand his return

Some on Twitter, or X, rallied behind Puneet and said his fans must come together to support him. After they were unable to find Puneet's Instagram account, many wanted to know what exactly happened with his account.

One person said, "What happened to Puneet Superstar's Instagram account?" Another said, "Is it true that internet celebrity Puneet Superstars' Instagram page has been taken down or suspended?" One more said, "Puneet Superstar's Instagram terminated. Please support..." Another person said, “Instagram is unfair. Lord Puneet's account removed.”

Why was Puneet's account disabled

Some on Twitter or X claimed that ‘Instagram took down’ Puneet's account as there was 'mass reporting against it by MC Stan fans'. Even though there is speculation that his account has been suspended due to Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's fans reporting Puneet's account after being upset with him for his remarks about the rapper, there is no confirmation.

In June, after Puneet’s exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 within 24 hours, he had taken to social media at the time to express his grievances and launched a scathing attack against MC Stan. Following his departure, Puneet Superstar shared a video on Instagram, where he unleashed a barrage of criticism aimed at MC Stan, who had served as a panelist on the show’s premiere episode. MC Stan had called Puneet's content as 'cringe-worthy'.

