Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story first look: Meet young Lady Danbury from Bridgerton prequel. See pic

The first look from Netflix's Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story features actor Arsema Thomas as young Lady Agatha Danbury. The upcoming series, whose release date is yet be to announced, stars newcomer India Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte, while actor Corey Mylchreest plays the young King George. Michelle Fairley is also part of the cast as Princess Augusta. (Also read: Bridgerton 3 to deviate from novel series, will tell Penelope and Colin's love story)

The show's Instagram handle shared the new image and captioned it, "This is the year you find friends who fix your crown. Introducing @arsemathomas as Young Lady Danbury in #QueenCharlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Coming to @netflix in 2023." Author Julia Quinn commented and wrote, "Team Danbury forever." The picture shows Agatha in conversation with the young Queen Charlotte. Arsema is dressed for what looks like a ball, in a cream-coloured gown along with a bee-hive wig adorned with a tiara. She has also donned a diamond necklace.

According to a report in Variety, the series will see Agatha use the young queen’s ascent to the throne to make her way into society while being married to a much older husband. The slightly older Agatha helps Charlotte with understanding of the social scene and adjusting to her new arranged marriage. Earlier, the synopsis for the series, produced by showrunner Shonda Rhimes, had stated, "Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Actors Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell are also appearing in the prequel as Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. Sam Clemmett plays young Brimsley, while Hugh Sachs is the older version of the Queen's secretary. Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney and Cyril Nri also round out the cast.

The period romance Bridgerton premiered in December 2020 and became an overnight sensation. The second season of the series was released in March 2022. The third season of the show, based on Julia's romance novels about the love lives of eight Bridgerton siblings, is expected to release in 2023, alongside the prequel. A fourth season of Bridgerton has already been commissioned by Netflix as well.

