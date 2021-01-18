Radhika Apte: I don’t think I took any risk by taking up OTT projects

She is one of the few actors who dabbled with the OTT medium and Radhika Apte is happy to see how far the platform has come, especially after 2020 propelled it to newer heights.

“How could I envisage that it would become so big as it has today? Also, I don’t think I took any risk at that time. The platform on which my project was coming on was huge and it was just launching in India. Honestly, I was not worried about the platform. I was more worried about the content,” Apte shares.

Many in the industry had the belief that actors were taking up OTT projects because of dearth of roles in Bollywood but that perception has since changed. However, the actor says she never bothered about such though process.

“I don’t care about people’s opinions and I don’t even know what their opinions are,” she quickly adds.

Apte, who has been a part of web projects like Sacred Games, …, Raat Akeli Hai (last year), says for her it has always been more about the quality of the project.

“If I like the content, I would do it, and that is really what I am more worried about, not the platform really. I have done short films, series, web films, regional films. I don’t think like medium wise,” adds Apte, who also recently starred in British film, A Call to Spy.

Her association with OTT and her great track record has helped her earned the title of Queen of OTT according to an Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) report.

“I am very excited about it and extremely flattered. It is nice to be recognized for something that one has been doing,” she says.

The 35-year-old further lauds the OTT platforms saying it is a rather big step in the world of entertainment.

“It has generated a lot of employment. A lot of technicians, writers, actors, are continuously working. OTT platforms give you an equal opportunity, whether it is a small film or a big films. The audience has an equal opportunity to choose what they want to watch. There are no longer the criteria such as how many shows a film would get, how many screens it would release in,” she says.

Apte is now looking forward to 2021 and she wants to come back to India from London where she has been since the lockdown began last year, and resume shooting her projects.

“I had done a series year which will come out this year. Other than that it has been a long wait for me in terms of work but I think that was somewhat required. I am going to come back to India now. I will start to shoot right a films right away,” she concludes.