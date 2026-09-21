Raghav Chadha praises wife Parineeti Chopra's dedication to Shaque: ‘So proud’

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her web series debut with the upcoming psychological thriller show, Shaque: Trust No One. Ahead of the show's premiere, her husband and politician Raghav Chadha shared a heartfelt message for the actor ahead of the film’s release. Praising her hard work and dedication, Raghav recalled visiting the film’s shoot in Shimla and said he was proud to see Parineeti take on a challenging and different role.

Raghav Chadha cheers for wife Parineeti Chopra ahead of Shaque's premiere

Raghav Chadha pens heatfelt note cheering for wife Parineeti Chopra ahead of Shaque's premiere.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Monday, Raghav took to Instagram, shared the show's trailer and penned a sweet note which read, “So proud of you, Parineeti. I know how much you have given to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. I have seen the hard work, preparation and dedication that you have put into this role, and it makes me incredibly proud to see you take on something so challenging and different.”

Recalling his visit to the shoot in Shimla, he added, “Having spent some time at the shoot in Shimla, I also got to see the warmth and talent of the team behind Shaque. It is an exceptionally talented bunch, and it was lovely to see how much you enjoyed working with them. There was such a wonderful energy on the set. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing. I can’t wait for everyone to watch it on September 24. Wishing Parineeti and the entire Shaque team all the very best.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Priyanka Chopra re-shared Raghav's post and congratulated Parineeti for her web series debut. Parineeti also commented, "This is the sweetest! Thanks, Ragaii. People need to know what a big, supportive, and protective husband you were during this time." About Shaque {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka Chopra re-shared Raghav's post and congratulated Parineeti for her web series debut. Parineeti also commented, "This is the sweetest! Thanks, Ragaii. People need to know what a big, supportive, and protective husband you were during this time." About Shaque {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The show follows a mother whose baby goes missing and her nine-year-long search for answers. As she gets closer to the truth, secrets begin to emerge, raising questions about trust, relationships and how well we really know the people closest to us. Created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, the series features Parineeti Chopra alongside Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi.

Shaque: Trust No One also marks Parineeti’s debut in the web-series space. At the trailer launch event of the show, Parineeti revealed that she was pregnant during the shoot of the show. She further joked about the show being her son, Neer's debut as well. The show is set to premiere on Netflix on September 24.