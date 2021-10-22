Rajniesh Duggall: One needs extremely positive people around them during such times

For Rajniesh Duggall, shooting and travelling in pandemic has been a different and tough situation to be in. The actor, who was in Kashmir recently for the shoot of his next OTT project, says he is trying his best to be positive about everything.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is different to be honest. The quarantine rules, protocols and the things we took for granted earlier can have an impact but it is what it is. The show must go on and we are all trying our best to bring great content within the framework that’s the order of the day. One needs extremely positive people around them during such times,” he shares.

During his stay in Kashmir, Duggal, who stars alongside Sharad Kelkar, Akanksha Puri in the web series, made the most of the surroundings and spent his time interacting with the locals. He shares the shikara had become his second mode of transportation and also enjoyed sipping kahwa , playing cricket with the locals whole maintain safe distance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s a great place to be. The fresh oxygen just fills you up with energy. The sights are just beautiful and you feel a sense of belonging to this place. I felt in tune with nature like never before. The people are lovely and they are the most compassionate and hospitable humans I have met. I had a ball of a time,” the 1920 (2008) actor explains.

Talking about the OTT space, the 41-year-old actor lauds the platform saying that the space offers total freedom to express beautifully.

“There are some amazing projects in the pipeline and the audience is global. The entertainment industry as a whole is improving thanks to OTT. I am working on my next and I can’t wait for the audience to feast on it. They are absolutely amazing. They are an un-missable in current times,” he ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}