Rakhi Sawant doesn’t believe that Akanksha Chamola is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna, calls her 'jhooti'

At the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 on Netflix, Akanksha Chamola surprised everyone when she dropped a bombshell, announcing that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are headed for a divorce. However, while the announcement left many stunned, Rakhi Sawant isn't buying it.

Rakhi doesn’t believe Akanksha

Akanksha Chamola is currently in Lock Upp Season 2.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp Season 2 that she and Gaurav have decided to part ways, Rakhi appeared unconvinced, and took to Instagram to brush off the announcement with a one-word reaction that has since sparked buzz on social media.

Reacting to a reel from the first episode of the reality show, Rakhi dropped a blunt one-word comment: "Zuthi" (liar), followed by a laughing emoji, making it clear that she wasn't convinced by Akanksha's announcement.

Rakhi's comment quickly grabbed the attention of social media users, sparking a flurry of reactions. While some backed her skepticism, others debated whether Akanksha's divorce announcement was genuine or simply part of the show's promotional strategy.

Rakhi's Insta message

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix, Akanksha Chamola dropped a bombshell and shared that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are headed for a divorce. Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix, Akanksha Chamola dropped a bombshell and shared that she and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna, are headed for a divorce. Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15. More about the couple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, “Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other.” Gaurav has not commented on this matter yet. He is currently participating in Khatron ke Khiladi 15. More about the couple {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. Earlier this year, Akanksha sparked speculation around her relationship status with Gaurva after sharing a cryptic post on social media. Written in Hindi, the note roughly translated to, “When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed.” At that time, she spoke to Bombay Times and clarified the situation, saying, “The post had nothing to do with Gaurav. I’m not someone who discusses personal matters on social media. It was meant to promote my upcoming series. It was open to interpretation, but it was blown out of proportion.”

She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time. It is believed that they met and fell in love during an audition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON