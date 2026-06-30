Ram Kapoor reveals his wife said ‘make me proud’ before he did Indian TV's first kiss: ‘Mujhe pata hai kitni khush thi’

Television actor Ram Kapoor has weighed in on whether on-screen intimacy can affect a marriage. During a recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, the actor defended kissing scenes in films and television, saying it is a husband's responsibility to make his wife feel secure, loved and emotionally safe. Ram also revealed how his wife, Gautami Kapoor, reacted when he filmed kissing scenes with other actresses.

Ram Kapoor on kissing scene with Sakshi Tanwar

Ram Kapoor says his wife didn't have any problem with him kissing other actors on screen.

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When Madhuri Grover questioned him about how it could be easy for a wife to watch her husband kiss another actor on screen, Ram said, "hum log aapni wife ko kitna secure aur safe aur kitna in love feel karwaate hain voh humari zimmedari hai. Maine teen baar teen different actresses ko kiss kiya hai on screen. Teeno baar Gautami ko problem nahi hui hai aur usne khushi khushi haan kaha hai kyunki usko jitna comfortable aur in love main feel karwaata hoon, she doesn't need to bother about it (It is our responsibility to make our wives feel secure, safe and loved. I have kissed three different actresses on screen on three separate occasions. All three times, Gautami had no problem with it and happily said yes because I make her feel so comfortable and so loved that she never has to worry about it)."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Indian television ka sabse first kiss maine kiya tha, lip to lip with Sakshi Tanwar. She (Gautami) said, 'make me proud', mujhe pata kitni khushi ho rahi thi usko ki mera pati history mein sabse pehla kiss kar raha hai. Toh aap bahut galat soch rahi ho (Do you know how happy she was? She was thrilled that her husband was making what was considered the first on-screen kiss in history. So, you're thinking about it completely the wrong way). I disagree with you 100%, I will give you my wife's number, you talk to her." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Indian television ka sabse first kiss maine kiya tha, lip to lip with Sakshi Tanwar. She (Gautami) said, 'make me proud', mujhe pata kitni khushi ho rahi thi usko ki mera pati history mein sabse pehla kiss kar raha hai. Toh aap bahut galat soch rahi ho (Do you know how happy she was? She was thrilled that her husband was making what was considered the first on-screen kiss in history. So, you're thinking about it completely the wrong way). I disagree with you 100%, I will give you my wife's number, you talk to her." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The kiss between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in Ektaa Kapoor's popular Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain created a huge stir when it aired in 2011. The scene, which came after the lead couple Ram and Priya's marriage, was widely regarded as one of the first prolonged on-screen lip kisses between lead characters on Indian television. At a time when such intimate scenes were rare on Hindi television, the sequence sparked widespread debate and generated significant media attention. About Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The kiss between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in Ektaa Kapoor's popular Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain created a huge stir when it aired in 2011. The scene, which came after the lead couple Ram and Priya's marriage, was widely regarded as one of the first prolonged on-screen lip kisses between lead characters on Indian television. At a time when such intimate scenes were rare on Hindi television, the sequence sparked widespread debate and generated significant media attention. About Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Ram and Gautami met on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir in the early 2000s. Their friendship gradually blossomed into romance, and they tied the knot on February 14, 2003. The couple have two children, a daughter, Sia, and a son, Aks. They often share glimpses of their personal life on social media, and their playful banter frequently wins over fans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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